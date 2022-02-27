Team Profile
Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
- Jan Bakelants
- Sven Erik Bystrøm
- Dimitri Claeys
- Theo Delacroix
- Tom Devriendt
- Aimé De Gendt
- Kobe Goossens
- Biniam Girmay Hailu
- Quinten Hermans
- Jan Hirt
- Taco Van Der Hoorn
- Laurens Huys
- Julius Johansen
- Corne Van Kessel
- Alexander Kristoff
- Louis Meintjes
- Kevin Van Melsen
- Andrea Pasqualon
- Barnabas Peak
- Simone Petilli
- Adrien Petit
- Baptiste Planckaert
- Boy van Poppel
- Lorenzo Rota
- Rein Taaramäe
- Gerben Thijssen
- Loic Vliegen
- Georg Zimmermann
Related Articles
Van der Hoorn's three-month prep for Kuurne breakaway almost bears fruit
By Josh Croxton published
news 'I planned already in November to go in the break here' says Dutchman after finishing 10th
Pozzovivo making up for lost ground at Ruta del Sol after last-minute signing
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News 39-year-old Italian on first race with new Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert team
Kristoff vents anger at Meeus after hitting spectators in Volta ao Algarve sprint
By Stephen Farrand, Barry Ryan published
News Norwegian says he was 'moved into the barrier' but Meeus believes relegation was wrong decision as 'I didn't change line'
Biniam Girmay inspired by Peter Sagan as sprinting career takes off
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News U23 World Championship silver medallist on track to ride Milan-San Remo and perhaps the Giro d'Italia
Pozzovivo signs with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
By Kirsten Frattini published
News Italian finds last-minute contract after Qhubeka-NextHash folds
Tour of Oman race lead a 'big big bonus' for Intermarché-Wanty's fight for WorldTour points
By Daniel Ostanek published
News 'I didn't believe I could take the jersey' says Jan Hirt after win on Green Mountain
Tour of Oman: Hirt wins stage 5 atop Green Mountain
By Stephen Farrand published
Results Czech rider cracks Fausto Masnada and takes race lead
From Rwanda to Oman: Rein Taaramae's unorthodox start to 2022
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Estonian says African altitude adventure was 'the best training camp experience in my 15-year pro career'
Biniam Girmay wins Trofeo Port d’Alcúdia
By Cyclingnews published
Results Eritrean beats Gibbons and Nizzolo at Challenge Mallorca
