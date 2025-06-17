Split by a whisker - SRAM levels Force up to Red as it launches all-new Force and Rival AXS and XPLR groupsets

SRAM has launched four new groupsets today. Yes, that is correct, four. The American brand has launched all-new Force and Rival AXS groupsets as well as gravel-specific Force and Rival XPLR gravel groupset variants. The new groupsets have received a big overhaul, in the same way Red AXS and the 13-speed gravel-specific XPLR groupset did last year.

SRAM has extended the amazing braking performance and shifter shape from Red to Force and other lower-tiered groupsets, and included backwards compatibility as well as a range of other features, which have been broken down below.

A Force AXS 2x groupset, including a Hammerhead Karoo will come in at $2,842, while a Rival AXS unit with power meter will come in at $1,929. Force XPLR with a power meter will cost $2,358 while Rival XPLR with a power meter will be $1,743.

The claimed weight for a Force 2x groupset with a power meter is 2,959 grams, with the Rival equivalent coming in at 3,206 grams. There are a lot of different component variations, quoted weights are with 160mm rotors, 10-30 cassettes, 48/35 chainrings and 172.5mm crank arms. Force is claimed to be 183 grams lighter than the previous generation, while Rival sheds 213 grams.

Just over a year ago, SRAM launched its flagship Red AXS groupset along with a suite of other components. Red AXS arrived as the world's lightest electronic groupset, with weight savings having been made across the board, and the groupset has generally been received very well. At the time, I said that ‘I couldn’t find many negatives’ when it came to the new groupset in my review of it; it's comfortably one of the best road bike groupsets.

Now, some of the key features that make Red so good have trickled down the SRAM range. A standout piece of tech from the group has been the updated brake lever shape, bonus shift buttons and a change of brake piston configuration, amongst other things, which resulted in an amazingly light, effortless braking action and feel. The braking experience from Red AXS and Red XPLR has been one of, if not my, standout piece of cycling tech in the last couple of years.

Now SRAM has released brand new Force AXS and XPLR groupsets, along with third-tier Rival and Rival XPLR groupsets that all benefit from the updated Red lever shape and braking feel. All the new components and specs are broken down below.

Image 1 of 1 The new Force AXS groupset has received a makeover (Image credit: SRAM)

Gear shifters and bonus buttons

Image 1 of 6 SRAM Force has a carbon lever blade and easy to access reach adjust on the font of the blade (Image credit: SRAM) Force now shares the same shape as the SRAM Red lever (Image credit: SRAM) The shifters also have the bonus buttons on the inside of each one (Image credit: SRAM) Here's a useful diagram on setup for Force and Rival (Image credit: SRAM) Rival also benefits from the new shape, and gets a carbon lever blade (Image credit: SRAM) Note the Rival shifter don't feature the bonus shift buttons (Image credit: SRAM)

Sram Force AXS shifters (Image credit: SRAM) Price (per side): $385 / €380 / £340

Shift/brake system weight: 720 grams per side

Batteries: CR2032

Included: Lever, hose, caliper, mount hardware. Rotor sold separately

The Force shifters receive a big update here and essentially have been given the same shape and design overall as the existing Red AXS shifters.

I have been riding them already ahead of review, and the light braking feel, and one finger braking that Red has, is there now. The Force levers get a carbon lever blade, with easy to access reach adjust, and textured bonus buttons on the inside of each shifter, which can be programmed to control a Hammerhead computer, which comes included with complete groupsets or to shift gears.

The bonus buttons on the new Force levers also have some new texturing to match the Hammerhead computer buttons, a nice touch.

XPLR variants for Force and Rival use the same shifters, but with a proprietary XPLR rear derailleur.

SRAM Rival AXS shifters (Image credit: SRAM) Price (per side): $280 / €280 / £250

Shift/brake system weight: 746 grams per side

Batteries: CR2032

Included: Lever, hose, caliper, mount hardware. Rotor sold separately

SRAM Rival:

SRAM Rival, the brand's third-tier road groupset, has also received a huge update and is said to be 'noticeably lighter now'.

Rival now shares the same updated shifter shape as Force and Red, but with a different textured lever hood and without the bonus shifter buttons. A feature it does share is the easy-to-access reach adjust on the front of the carbon fibre lever blades.

Rival brake feel and performance should make a big jump forward, thanks to the trickle-down of tech it has benefited from.

Front and rear derailleurs

Image 1 of 6 The regular Force AXS derailleur has had a makeover (Image credit: SRAM) The XPLR version uses a UDH full mount design and is larger in size, the battery also loads horizontally. (Image credit: SRAM) The all black Force front mech has been narrowed (Image credit: SRAM) The Rival AXS front mech has a refined cage shape (Image credit: SRAM) The XPLR version is designed to be paired with a 13 speed XPLR cassette (Image credit: SRAM) Rival AXS will accomodate upto a 36T sprocket (Image credit: SRAM)

SRAM Force derailleurs (Image credit: SRAM) Price: RD: $375 / €370 / £330 - FD: $270 / €265 / £240 - XPLR RD: $475 / €470/ £420

Weights: Rear: 301 grams / XPLR: 418 grams Front: 156 grams. w/o battery

Battery weight: 48 grams

The all-black Force AXS front derailleur has also received improvements that should improve the SRAM front shift experience, which has received criticism in the past. SRAM makes the point that improper setup impacts performance, so every unit will come with the SRAM setup tool.

The derailleur cage has been made narrower, said to make shifts faster, and SRAM says it will be silent in every gear thanks to the auto trim function.

The new Force rear derailleur is 12 grams lighter, in part thanks to the derailleur body cutout that's similar to Red. It has larger pulley wheels to increase efficiency. It's also 1X and 2X compatible. The derailleur will cover 10-28T to 10-36T cassette sizes.

The Force AXS derailleur is 12 grams lighter than the previous gen, thanks to a cutout in the body. It's compatible with up to 36T sprockets and has larger X-Sync pulley wheels.

The new Force XPLR rear derailleur uses a UDH full mount standard to mount easily to frames without limit screws, B-tension screws or derailleur hangers. The units are rebuildable in case of damage, and their large size and firm chain retention arm spring aid off-road riding. The XPLR rear mech works with the 46T XPLR cassette max sprocket size.

SRAM Rival derailleurs (Image credit: SRAM) Price: RD: $325 / €320 / £285 - FD: $ 195/ €190 / £170 - XPLR RD: $360 / €355 / £315

Weights: Rear: 301 grams / XPLR: 436 grams / Front: 156 grams. w/o battery

Battery weight: 48 grams

The Rival AXS derailleur loses the 'eTap' moniker like the rest of the range, but looks fairly similar to the outgoing generation. The unit will accommodate up to a 36T sprocket and is compatible with 1x and 2x drivetrains. This is the road-specific unit; use the XPLR rear mech in conjunction with the 13-speed XPLR cassette.

The Rival XPLR rear mech uses the same key features as Force, there's the UDH full mount design for adjustment-free installation, 13-speed XPLR cassette compatibility and straight parallellogram design for strength off-road.

Braking

Image 1 of 4 The Force calipers feature machining on the sides, but use a two-piece design compared to Red's one-piece. (Image credit: SRAM) There are several different rotor options (Image credit: SRAM) The Rival caliper has a matte finish (Image credit: SRAM) But still features some cutouts on the caliper body (Image credit: SRAM)

Sram Force AXS braking (Image credit: SRAM) Rotor Price: $60 / €60 / £55

Rotor weight: 289 grams (160mm)

Rotor sizes: 160/140mm

Brake fluid: DOT.

*Calipers included with shifters



SRAM Rival AXS braking (Image credit: SRAM) Rotor Price: $60 / €60 / £55

Rotor weight: 333 grams (160mm)

Rotor sizes: 160/140mm

Brake fluid: DOT.

*Calipers included with shifters

The two-piece Force callipers get an all-black design, and whilst they don't have the weight-saving cutouts and one-piece calliper body of range-topping Red, some material has been machined away from the sides, and the lightweight, easy braking action is there. SRAM also says the new callipers are stiffer than the previous generation, which should also improve performance.

The Rival callipers look to be of a pretty similar design to Force, but they have a less premium matte finish. The two-piece construction and weight-saving cutouts appear to be the same.

Chainset and power meter

Image 1 of 9 Force chainsets are available in a range of different configurations (Image credit: SRAM) Including aero 1x and power and non power meter versions (Image credit: SRAM) This is the 1x XPLR gravel chainring (Image credit: SRAM) Crank arms can also be purchased on separately so customers can spec their desired chainset (Image credit: SRAM) A double version is of course, also available (Image credit: SRAM) The Rival AXS chainset is also available with an aero 1x chainring (Image credit: SRAM ) This is the XPLR gravel configuration (Image credit: SRAM) The crank arms have some pretty prominent weight-saving cutouts (Image credit: SRAM) (Image credit: SRAM)

Sram Force AXS chainset (Image credit: SRAM) Power meter Chainset: $865 / €855 / £765

Std chainset: $455 / €455 / £405

Weight - 48/35 - 172.5mm: 743grams inc. power meter

Chainring options: 50/37T, 48/35T and 46/33T / 1X: 44T, 46T, 48T, 50T, 52T, 54T, 56T, 58T, 60T, 64T, 68T

Crank Lengths: 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175 mm

BB Standard: Sram DUB

The new Force carbon fibre crankset is most easily recognisable by the profile of the crank arms, which are a little wider and flatter than before. (Yes, there's also the SRAM Force sticker.)

All the usual crank arm and chainring configurations will be available, including a 1x aero version and 160mm cranks, a hot item right now.

The +/-1.5% power meter chainset version still has integrated chainrings, but SRAM has developed a threadmount chainring option, meaning users can replace chainrings if they wear out on this model, which should be a welcome move.

Sram Rival AXS chainset (Image credit: SRAM) Power meter Chainset: $385 / €380 / £340

Std chainset: $220 / £220 / £195

Weight - 48/35 - 172.5mm: 893 grams inc. power meter

Chainring options: 50/37T, 48/35T and 46/33T / 1X: 44T, 46T, 48T, 50T, 52T, 54T, 56T, 58T, 60T, 64T, 68T

Crank Lengths: 160, 165, 170, 172.5, and 175 mm

BB Standard: Sram DUB

The Rival AXS chainset draws the eye thanks to the prominent cutouts on the crank arms themselves, which have helped to shed 50 grams over the previous versions.

There's a spindle-mounted left-hand power meter option which uses an AAA battery. The chainset is available in 1 and 2X configurations but does use an integrated one-piece chainring available in 48/35 and 46/33T combinations.

Cassette and chain

Image 1 of 9 The Force cassette has a matte, nickel chrome plating (Image credit: SRAM) The cassette is constructed from sections and pinned together, it isn't one piece like Red (Image credit: SRAM) The XPLR version has 13 sprockets, but uses a 12 speed chain (Image credit: SRAM ) It's easy to spot thanks to the larger sizing (Image credit: SRAM) The Force chain has cutouts to save weight (Image credit: SRAM) There's also a fun purple version available (Image credit: SRAM ) The Rival cassette uses nickel chrome plating (Image credit: SRAM) All cassettes are designed for SRAM XDR freehub bodies (Image credit: SRAM) A 13 speed XPLR version is also available (Image credit: SRAM )

Sram Force XG1270 Cassette / Chain (Image credit: SRAM) Force XG1270 10-30 cassette price: $215 / €215 / £190

Force XG1371 XPLR cassette price: $305 / €300 / £270

Chain Std: $65 / €65 / £60

Weight: 10-30T - 250 grams

Cass Options: 10-28 / 10-30 / 10-33 / 10-36T / 13S 10-46T (XPLR)

Fitment spec: SRAM XDR

Sram Rival XG1250 Cassette / Chain (Image credit: SRAM) Rival XG1250 10-30 cassette price: $132 / €132 / £118

Rival XG1351 XPLR cassette price: $215 / €215/ £190

Chain Std: $50 / €50 / £45

Weight: 10-30T - 285 grams

Cass Options: 10-28 / 10-30 / 10-33 / 10-36T / 13S 10-46T (XPLR)

Fitment spec: SRAM XDR

The SRAM Force 12-speed XG-1270 cassette is available in four sizing options, including a new 10-36 configuration and 10-30T, the same ratios as SRAM Red.

The XPLR cassette uses 13 sprockets to provide a greater range of gear ratios, but still uses a standard 12-speed flat top chain.

The Force chain uses chrome-plated inner link plates and rollers, which SRAM says will reduce wear. Like the rainbow SRAM Red chain, SRAM is offering a purple chain to Force customers.

The Rival XG-1250 cassette is nickel chrome plated and, as you might expect, is a little heavier than Force and Red. The cassette is available in four different sizes, with up to a 36T max sprocket and retails for $132 and $215 for the 13-speed XPLR version.

The 13-speed XPLR Rival cassette should help give access to the latest 13-speed XPLR off-road tech, but at a far more affordable price point.

Hammerhead Karoo

Image 1 of 1 SRAM owns Hammerhead, full groupsets will ship with a Karoo unit (Image credit: Sram)

Hammerhead Karoo (Image credit: Tom Wieckowski ) Price: $474.99 / €499.99 / £449.99

HRM Price: $64 / €59 / £50

Weight: 118 grams

Memory: 64GB / 4GB Ram

Battery life: 15+ hours

Water Resistance: IP67

Processor: Quad Core 2.0 GHz



The Hammerhead Karoo is not a brand new unit, with the computer launching in May last year, we include it, however, because it ships with brand new Force groupsets and offers excellent AXS integrations.

The Hammerhead Karoo happens to be a very good computer, and it does tie in well with the SRAM ecosystem. SRAM is also offering it in a purple finished version to tie in with the Force graphics at launch.



Sram highlights the unparalleled connectivity the Karoo can provide with Sram AXS products; the Red AXS shifter buttons can be used with ANT+ to control the Karoo data screens, for example.