Recommended reading

Split by a whisker - SRAM levels Force up to Red as it launches all-new Force and Rival AXS and XPLR groupsets

By published

SRAM has extended the amazing braking performance from Red to lower-tiered groupsets, as well as a range of other features

A SRAM Force AXS groupset
(Image credit: SRAM)
Jump to:
Sram Force and Rival AXS groupsets

A SRAM Force AXS groupset

(Image credit: SRAM)

1. The new shifters
2. Front and rear derailleurs
3. Braking
4. Chainset and power meter
5. Cassette and chain
6. Hammerhead Karoo

SRAM has launched four new groupsets today. Yes, that is correct, four. The American brand has launched all-new Force and Rival AXS groupsets as well as gravel-specific Force and Rival XPLR gravel groupset variants. The new groupsets have received a big overhaul, in the same way Red AXS and the 13-speed gravel-specific XPLR groupset did last year.

Image 1 of 1
A SRAM Force AXS groupset
The new Force AXS groupset has received a makeover(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 6
A SRAM Force AXS shifter
SRAM Force has a carbon lever blade and easy to access reach adjust on the font of the blade(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 6
A SRAM Force AXS rear derailleur
The regular Force AXS derailleur has had a makeover(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 4
A SRAM Force AXS brake caliper
The Force calipers feature machining on the sides, but use a two-piece design compared to Red's one-piece.(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 9
A SRAM Force AXS 1x chainset
Force chainsets are available in a range of different configurations(Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 9
A SRAM Force AXS cassette
The Force cassette has a matte, nickel chrome plating (Image credit: SRAM)
Image 1 of 1
Hammerhead Karoo
SRAM owns Hammerhead, full groupsets will ship with a Karoo unit(Image credit: Sram)
Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.