Jumbo-Visma to use Oakley sunglasses and Nimbl shoes for 2023

Jumbo-Visma’s change of vital equipment for 2023 is set to go beyond a switch from Shimano to SRAM bike components, with the Dutch website Wielerflits reporting the team will use Oakley sunglasses and Nimbl shoes next season.

Last month Cyclingnews revealed that Jumbo-Visma will end their long-term relationship with Shimano and switch to SRAM components on their Cervelo bikes for the 2023 season. Both the men’s and women’s teams will use Sram, sparking a huge change in equipment for the new season and extra work for the team’s mechanics.

UAE Team Emirates will also switch from Campagnolo to Shimano groupsets in 2023 as part of a number of bike sponsor and equipment changes in the 2023 WorldTour peloton.

Jumbo-Visma have used Agu sunglasses in recent years, while the Dutch brand also supplied the team’s race and casual clothing. That is set to change in 2023, with Tour de France winner Jonas Vinegegaard, Wout van Aert and Primoz Roglic joining the likes of Mark Cavendish and Mathieu van der Poel, who already use Oakley sunglasses.

The team used Shimano shoes in 2022 but that agreement appears to have ended with the move to SRAM components. According to Wielerflits, Jumbo-Visma have struck a deal with the small but highly respected Italian brand Nimbl.

Nimbl has sponsored a growing number of riders in recent years, including Vincenzo Nibali, Greg van Avermaet, Thomas de Gendt, Joe Dombrowski, Luke Plapp and Fred Wright. Their shoes are handmade in Italy and so expensive but have helped a number of riders overcome shoe and feet problems.

According to Wielerflits Jumbo-Visma is looking to increase its budget via new technical sponsors as it steps up to fight for overall victory in the Tour de France and the Classics.

Jumbo-Visma refused to confirm the switch to Oakley and Nimbl for 2023 when contacted by Cyclingnews but are expected to reveal their new equipment sponsors at their official team presentation in Amsterdam before the Christmas holidays.