Team Profile
UAE Team Emirates
- Pascal Ackermann
- João Almeida
- Andrés Camilo Ardila
- Juan Ayuso
- Juan Sebastian Molano Benavides
- George Bennett
- Mikkel Bjerg
- Alexys Brunel
- Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui
- Rui Alberto Faria da Costa
- Alessandro Covi
- Finn Fisher-Black
- Davide Formolo
- Fernando Gaviria
- Ryan Gibbons
- Felix Gross
- Marc Hirschi
- Vegard Stake Laengen
- Rafał Majka
- Brandon McNulty
- Yousif Mirza
- Ivo Oliveira
- Rui Oliveira
- Tadej Pogacar
- Jan Polanc
- Maximiliano Ariel Richeze
- Marc Soler
- Matteo Trentin
- Oliviero Troia
- Diego Ulissi
Related Articles
Tour of Oman: Jan Hirt seals overall victory as Gaviria wins final sprint
By Stephen Farrand published
Results Cavendish left frustrated after Richeze closes the door in final metres
Fernando Gaviria: It’s nice to have the old Cavendish in the peloton
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Colombian takes fourth in Oman stage 2 sprint after getting boxed out
Gaviria and Richeze back to winning ways at the Tour of Oman
By Daniel Ostanek published
'More than half of the victory is for Max' says Colombian after sprinting to stage 1 victory
Gaviria 'comfortable with performance' ahead of Tour of Oman sprint opener
By Daniel Ostanek published
News Colombian seeks first win of 2022 against Cavendish in Muscat
George Bennett steps into New Zealand Championships with pressure eased
By Simone Giuliani published
News ‘A lot of the times, it does not matter if you are the strongest in the race' says new UAE Team Emirates rider
Tadej Pogacar back in training after COVID-19 positive setback
By Patrick Fletcher published
News UAE Team Emirates hope Slovenian can resume preparation for season debut at UAE Tour
Matteo Trentin: Gravel sectors have no place in stage racing or even Paris-Tours
By Alasdair Fotheringham published
News Riders and management at Valenciana divided on growing issue of dirt roads in road racing
Brandon McNulty pulls off 60km solo attack without power meter or heart rate data for Mallorca win
By Patrick Fletcher published
News One device was forgotten, the other stopped working after 20km
Brandon McNulty wins Trofeo Calvia
By Barry Ryan published
Results American pulls off long solo attack, teammate Suter and Albanese complete podium
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.