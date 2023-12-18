Women's WorldTour bikes and tech: What are teams using in 2024?
Lapierre remains with FDJ, UAE Team ADQ has a cheese sponsor and Orbea enter the World Tour again.
Welcome to the Cyclingnews 2024 Women's WorldTour Bike Guide. Here we will provide a full rundown of all the bikes, kit and tech being raced next year. If you've not checked it out already we have a tandem guide to the 2024 Men's WorldTour bikes too.
Not a whole lot seems to be changing for 2024 (at the moment). For the most part most bike, equipment and clothing sponsors seem to be staying the same in the women's World Tour peloton.
The peloton may not be quite as bright next year; EF Education-TIBCO-SVB folded after not securing the sponsorship needed to renew its World Tour licence. This means the team's eye-catching pink kit won't be in the peloton in 2024.
Two new squads joined the top flight. Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team have stepped up though, joining the 15-team-strong World Tour ranks for 2024 and will race aboard Orbea bikes next year. The second squad is AG Insurance-Soudal Team which also step up to WorldTour and will race on Specialized bikes.
We've included all that we know so far, though if any kit changes are in the pipeline they will probably be announced at team launches which will come thick and fast over the next few weeks.
Bikes
There are 15 women's WorldTour teams this year. In the women's peloton, some teams have evolved or brought on board new title sponsors. As far as we can tell no teams are changing bikes for next year.
Orbea will join the women's peloton for 2024 though as Cannondale leave it. The Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team gained promotion to the World Tour ranks for 2024 and race on Orbea machines.
Clothing
There's a theme emerging here, but so far we don't know of any kit changes in the Women's World Tour.
The two new teams to the World Tour: Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team and AG Insurance - Soudal Team use Alé and Castelli kit respectively and are the sole representatives for each brand in the World Tour.
Groupsets
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, we don't think any teams are changing their groupsets for 2024 unless anything is announced in the next few weeks.
Mirroring the men's World Tour, no teams appear to be using Campagnolo equipment in 2024.
Womens teams and bikes
|Team
|Bike
|Groupset
|Wheels
|Clothing
|Saddles
|Finishing Kit
|Computers
|AG Insurance - Soudal Team
|Specialized
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Roval
|Castelli
|Specialized
|Specialized
|Garmin
|Canyon//SRAM Racing
|Canyon
|SRAM Red AXS
|Zipp
|Canyon
|Ergon
|Canyon
|Wahoo
|Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
|Orbea
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|OQUO
|Alé
|Prologo
|FSA
|Wahoo
|FDJ - SUEZ
|Lapierre
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Shimano
|Gobik
|Prologo
|Lapierre
|Garmin
|Fenix-Deceuninck
|Canyon
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Shimano
|Vermarc
|Selle Italia
|Canyon
|Wahoo
|Human Powered Health
|Felt
|SRAM Red AXS
|Vision
|Pactimo
|Selle Italia
|FSA
|Wahoo
|Roland Cycling Team
|Factor
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Black Inc.
|Q36.5
|Selle Italia
|Black Inc.
|Hammerhead
|Movistar Team
|Canyon
|SRAM Red AXS
|Zipp
|Gobik
|Fizik
|Canyon
|Garmin
|Liv - Alula - Jayco
|Liv
|SRAM Red AXS
|Cadex
|Cuore
|Giant
|Giant / Cadex
|Giant
|Team DSM - Firmenich Postnl
|Scott
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Shimano
|Keep Challenging by Nalini
|Pro
|Scott
|Wahoo
|Team Visma | Lease a bike
|Cervelo
|SRAM Red AXS
|Reserve
|Agu
|Fizik
|Cervelo / FSA
|Garmin
|Team SD Worx
|Specialized
|SRAM Red AXS
|Roval
|Specialized
|Specialized
|Specialized / Zipp
|Wahoo
|Lidl - Trek
|Trek
|SRAM Red AXS
|Bontrager
|Santini
|Bontrager
|Trek / Bontrager
|Wahoo
|UAE Team ADQ
|Colnago
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|Enve
|Pissei
|Prologo
|Colnago
|Wahoo
|Uno-X Mobility
|Dare
|Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
|DT Swiss
|Bio Racer
|Prologo
|Dare
|Garmin
AG Insurance-Soudal Team
- Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv TT
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Roval
- Clothing: Castelli
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: Specialized / Roval
- Computers: Garmin
AG Insurance-Soudal Team also step up to World Tour level for 2024 despite the teams new World Tour status their bike and equipment status looks very familiar and is similar to Soudal Quicksteps setup.
Expect Tarmac SL8s, Dura Ace and Roval wheels as well as Castelli cycling kit for 2024.
Canyon-Sram Racing
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax
- Groupset: Sram Red AXS
- Wheels: Zipp
- Clothing: Canyon
- Saddles: Cadex
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Wahoo
With Canyon and Sram being the title sponsors, nothing much looks to change for Canyon Sram with the same equipment being used for 2024 as far as we can tell. Zipp provides the wheels for the team with the brand also being in the Sram family.
On the gravel front, Kasia Niewiadoma took the Gravel World title in 2023 on a as then unreleased Canyon gravel bike
Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team
- Bikes: Orbea
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace 12 Speed
- Wheels: OQUO
- Clothing: Ale
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: FSA
- Computers: Wahoo
Ceratizit - WNT Pro Cycling Team joined the World Tour for 2024 after finishing 11th in the UCI Team rankings. They took one of the spots that opened up after EF Education-TIBCO-SVB folded and Jayco AlUla and Liv-TeqFind merged to form Liv-AlUla-Jayco.
FDJ-Suez
- Bikes: Lapierre Xelius SL3
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Lapierre
- Computers: Wahoo
Even though they share a name and many sponsors, the FDJ-Suez team is an entirely separate entity from the men's team. This difference grows more noticeable this year after the men's nominal equivilant parted ways with Lapierre to use Wilier bikes. FDJ-Suez however will continue to ride on the Lapierre bikes as far as we can tell. This means we should still see Lapierre at the sharp end of the World Tour.
The team will ride the Xelius SL3 with Shimano wheels and a groupset package too. Saddles will be provided by Prologo and computers will come from Wahoo.
Fenix-Deceuninck
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR / Ultimate CFR / Speedmax
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Canyon
- Computers: Wahoo
After ascending to the World Tour for 2023 Fenix - Deceuninck remain in the top flight. As far as we can tell at the moment, Canyon will remain in place as a bike sponsor and the team will most likely race on the Aeroad or Ultimate models like the Alpecin-Deceuninck men's squad.
The team will also continue to use Shimano groupsets and wheels this year.
Human Powered Health
- Bikes: Felt AR Aero Road / FR Race / IA (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
- Wheels: Vision
- Clothing: Pactimo
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: FSA
- Computers: Wahoo
Human Powered Health has been using Felt bikes since 2019 and 2024 sees no change to this partnership it seems.
The team will also use Sram Red AXS eTap groupsets, Goodyear tyres and Vision wheels. Colorado-based company Pactimo will also supply the team clothing. Interestingly, the team is being trained by Frank Overton, formerly of USA Cycling, implementing the new app from his company FasCat coaching, which aggregates data from both training and recovery apps.
Ice legs are also listed as a technical partner of the team. The brand supplies portable leg covers that can be filled with cold gel packs to replicate the recovery benefits of an ice bath.
Roland Cycling Team
- Bikes: Factor Ostro, One, Hanzo (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Black Inc
- Clothing: Jinga
- Saddles: Selle Italia
- Finishing Kit: Black Inc
- Computers: Hammerhead
The Roland Cogeas Edelweiss Squad morphed into Israel Premier Tech Roland for 2023. And it looks like there has been a name change again with the team registered for 2024 as Roland Cycling Team. It seems the team will continue to use Factor bikes whilst the equipment package will look very similar to the men's Israel Premier Tech Team.
Team riders will have a choice of Factor bikes to choose from with Factor's in-house brand Black Inc taking care of the cockpit and wheels.
Liv - Alula - Jayco
- Bikes: Liv Langma, Envie, Avow (TT)
- Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS
- Wheels: Cadex 36/50
- Clothing: Alé
- Saddles: Liv Alacra SLR/ CADEX Boost
- Finishing Kit: Giant Contact SLR (handlebar), Langma/ Envie (stem)
- Computers: Giant Dash M200/ L200
Liv Racing Xstra became Liv Racing TeqFind in 2023 and changed again to Liv - Alula - Jayco for 2024.
The team will be riding Liv bikes, being able to choose between the Avail and Aero Envie models as well as using the Avow for time trials. Giant - as well as the in-house brand Cadex - supplies a large portion of the rest of the bike with in-house wheels, rebranded Stages Dash computers and finishing kits being used.
Giant also confirmed in late 2023 an extension of the partnership with the team that will run through to 2027.
Movistar Team
- Bikes: Canyon Aeroad CFR, Ultimate CF SLX, Speedmax CFR (TT)
- Groupset: SRAM Red eTap AXS
- Wheels: Zipp
- Clothing: Gobik
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Canyon / Lizard Skins
- Computers: Garmin
Like the men's squad, things seem to be staying pretty much the same for the Movistar team ahead of the official team launch. This means the continued use of Canyon's bikes, Sram's wireless Red eTap AXS groupsets and Zipp wheels, with saddles courtesy of Fizik and computers supplied by Garmin.
The team also uses 226ERS nutrition products, a Spanish based sports nutrition company.
Team DSM - Firmenich Postnl
- Bikes: Scott Addict, Foil, Plasma
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Shimano
- Clothing: Keep pushing by Nalini
- Saddles: Pro
- Finishing Kit: Scott
- Computers: Wahoo
PostNL joins DSM as a title sponsor in 2024 and is set to support the team for at least three years.
Ahead of their team launch, everything looks to be staying for same the team in 2024. Riders can opt between the Scott Foil and Addict models depending on terrain, with the Plasma being used for time trails.
The team's clothing system is interesting with the kit custom manufactured by Nalini under the team's 'keep challenging' in-house custom label. Which allows the team to design and have the kit manufactured to meet their exact specifications. We tested some of the Nalini Dyneema kit this year and the team themselves have helped develop it.
The team also recently launched its own batch of coffee called 'The Original'
Team Visma | Lease a bike
- Bikes: Cervélo S5, R5, Caledonia, P5 (TT)
- Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS
- Wheels: Reserve
- Tyres: Vittoria
- Clothing: Agu
- Saddles: Fizik
- Finishing Kit: Cervelo / FSA
- Computers: Garmin
Team Jumbo Visma made several big equipment changes for 2023. The team have made the switch from Shimano to Sram groupsets and Reserve wheels.
They also swapped to Nimbl shoes and Oakley sunglasses. This means the riders had a large amount of new equipment to become comfortable with ahead of the race season's beginning last year.
Moving into 2024, aside from the team name change which will kick in, in the new year we don't know if any kit changes are happening yet.
We expect to see some changes from the team, who seem to be at the forefront of the 'marginal gains' race right now.
Team SD Worx
- Bikes: Specialized Tarmac SL8 / Shiv (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Roval
- Clothing: Specialized
- Saddles: Specialized
- Finishing Kit: Specialized / Sram
- Computers: Wahoo
Team SD Worx extended their partnership with Specialized into 2028. Naturally, the team's equipment package stays largely the same with Specialized Tarmac SL8 frames and finishing kits as well as Sram Red AXS groupsets and Roval wheels.
We expect to see some rainbow bling for the team's star rider Lotte Kopecky in 2024 as she is the reigning world road race champion as well as elimination and points race champion on the track.
Lidl- Trek
- Bikes: Trek Madone, Domane, Emonda, Speed Concept (TT)
- Groupset: Sram Red eTap AXS
- Wheels: Bontrager RSL
- Clothing: Santini
- Saddles: Bontrager
- Finishing Kit: Bontrager
- Computers: Wahoo
Like the men's squad, Trek Segafredo changed to Lidl-Trek in July 2023. Some of the women's team riders also received some specially painted bikes in July for the Tour de France femmes avec Zwift.
For the moment it looks like the team will continue on Trek's range of road bikes, SRAM groupsets, Bontrager components, Wahoo computers and clothing from Santini.
UAE Team ADQ
- Bikes: Colnago V4Rs, TT1 (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: Enve
- Tyres: Continental
- Clothing: Pissei
- Saddles: Prologo
- Finishing Kit: Colnago
- Computers: Wahoo
UAE Team ADQ, like team UAE Emirates has been through a period of change regarding equipment recently. The team use the Colnago TT1 time trial bike which was launched ahead of the Giro d'Italia last year, and the V4Rs for road racing, which we test rode late last year.
At present, all equipment seems to be staying the same. However, we don't think the team were using the Carbon-Ti chainrings and rotors the men's team have been using in 2023.
The team also seems to have its own cheese sponsor. Parmigiano Reggiano is listed as a sponsor on the team's website. At least the team knows it's Parmigiano will be of a consistently high quality wherever they are racing.
Uno-X Mobility
- Bikes: Dare MA-AFO, TSRf (TT)
- Groupset: Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 Disc 12 Speed
- Wheels: DT Swiss
- Clothing: Bio Racer
- Saddles: Shimano Pro
- Finishing Kit: Dare
- Computers: Garmin
The Uno-X Mobility women's team begins a second season in the World Tour for 2024.
So far, all the Technical partners seem to have remained the same with Dare Bikes providing the frames and finishing kits for the team bikes. Groupsets are Shimano Dura-Ace but the team can also count CeramicSpeed as an official partner to provide upgraded ceramic bearings and derailleur arms with the OSPW System.
DT Swiss takes care of the team's wheel requirements whilst BioRacer provides clothing.
