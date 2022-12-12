Ineos Grenadiers drop Oakley for SunGod for 2023

Ineos Grenadiers have today unveiled the end of a 12-year partnership with Oakley, in a move that will see the team switch to fellow British outfit, SunGod. The new partnership is being described as 'long term', though no specific contract length is stated.

SunGod was founded following a Kickstarter round of funding in 2013, and has exploded onto the cycling glasses scene in recent years following a move away from snowsports, thanks to a steady stream of new launches and a full customisation process built into the purchase.

The brand has previously sponsored British Continental teams Ribble-Weldtite and Bianchi-Dama, offering each of the teams' riders the option to create their own customised style. It is unclear whether the Ineos Grenadiers riders will be afforded the same opportunity, or whether a team-appropriate red-and-navy colourway will be appointed to all. Images supplied with the recent press release include what appear to be generic finishes of white or black, rather than anything evidently team-focussed.

What is clear is that the team will wear the brand's Pace Series sunglasses, described by SunGod as 'Performance Sunglasses for Cycling and Running', which comprises four models: The Ultras, Velans, Vulcans, and Airas. The latter three of which are available in a choice of full or half-frame styles and in two lenses - standard or an '8KO' polarised finish.

“INEOS Grenadiers is a performance-led team so we pride ourselves on working with the most forward-thinking, agile and performance-driven partners – that’s why we’ve chosen SunGod as our new, long-term eyewear partner," explained Deputy Team Principle Rod Ellingworth. "Their product quality and commitment to continuously raising the industry bar is excellent and we’re really excited by the pipeline of innovative products we will develop together. We’re delighted to welcome SunGod to the team and look forward to showcasing their products at the highest level of competitive cycling.”

Geraint Thomas has steadfastly continued to use Oakley's Racing Jacket sunglasses, despite the introduction of various models since (Image credit: Getty Images)

But what about Geraint?

Ineos Grenadiers - and formerly in its Team Sky guise, has partnered with Oakley since its inception in 2010, winning seven Tours de France among countless other races. In this move away from Oakley, it appears that Geraint Thomas will be forced to move away from his long-favoured white Oakley Racing Jackets.

Despite the introduction of dozens of different models since, Thomas has unflinchingly remained loyal to the Oakley Racing Jacket, often donned in white, but also yellow during his Tour de France win. Cyclingnews has reached out to Ineos Grenadiers to ask whether any exceptions will be made for the Welshman.

For the environment

There are undoubtedly environmental motivations behind the new partnership for the team, too. SunGod prides itself on being a 'B Corp' company, which according to the B corporation website means it has been "verified by B Lab to meet high standards of social and environmental performance, transparency and accountability."

SunGod's mission is quoted simply as 'See Better', relating to both its commitment to a better product, and its wider impact on the environment too. It is carbon neutral, and working towards being Net Zero. One per cent of its profits are given back to charitable causes as part of the 1% For The Planet program. It also works with various charities including Surfers Against Sewage, The Bike Project, and Protect Our Winters.

The Ineos Grenadiers team has previously championed environmental causes too, including a kit change during the 2018 Tour de France in partnership with Ocean Rescue that saw Froome and co adorning large Orca whales across their backs. However, in recent years, the team has struggled to maintain the same green image. For one, its owner Jim Ratcliffe made his money with the Ineos Group, a company specialising in the notorious industries of chemicals, oil and gas. Additionally, the product after which the team is named - the Ineos Grenadier - is a 4x4 vehicle fitted with a choice of two three-litre engines, offering a claimed range of between 10.5 and 14.9 miles per gallon.

The SunGod brand also recently ran the 'Momentum' campaign, which saw the brand celebrate female cyclists on the road to the Tour de France Femmes. This will resonate nicely with the team's latest signing, Pauline Ferrand-Prevot, who as the former concurrent road, cyclo-cross and mountain bike world champion, is also the first woman to sign for the team. Her signature marks the continued shift away from the regimented pursuit of Tour de France success and to the more free-flowing operation that has seen Tom Pidcock enjoy enormous road and off-road success in recent years.