Wiggle Black Friday 2019: The best deals available right now
The Wiggle Black Friday sale has officially begun, here's what's on offer and our pick of the best deals
The Wiggle Black Friday 2019 sale has officially begun and here's our roundup of what's on offer, along with our pick of the best deals available today.
The Wiggle Black Friday sale launched a little before 8 AM on Thursday the 7th November. That's more than three weeks ahead of the official Black Friday date, but an early launch of Black Friday deals nothing new to the international cycling retailer. Like last year, Wiggle will be launching new deals each week throughout November, in a bid to bring you the 'Wiggle Black Friday feeling'.
Scroll down for a look at our pick of the best deals, or for a full round-up of the best Black Friday deals available across the entire cycling industry, take a look at our overview of the best Black Friday cycling deals.
Browse the Wiggle Black Friday Sale
The best Wiggle Black Friday deals today
Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS | 25% off
The Edge 520 plus is the map-ready version of the hugely popular Edge 520. While it's since been superseded by the Edge 530, at a mere £149.99, it's a crazy cheap deal on a great GPS cycle computer. View Deal
Castelli Gabba 3 RS | 50% off
The Gabba is synonymous with wet weather gear and has become a staple in the wardrobes of all-weather-cyclists the world over. Just in time for Winter, you can now pick it up for half price!View Deal
dhb Aeron FLT Roubaix bib tights | 40% off
Another just-in-time-for-winter treat is these bib tights that are designed to keep you warm when temperatures drop. Available in all sizes and in five colours, there's plenty to choose from. View Deal
Schwalbe Pro One tubeless tyres
Usually £66.99, the Schwalbe Pro One TL Easy Microskin tyres are tubeless ready, and therefore, they're ready for whatever you might want to throw at them. View Deal
Tacx Neo 2 turbo trainer | 25% off
The Tacx Neo 2 might've been recently superseded by the Neo 2T, but it's still a hugely capable direct drive turbo trainer that can rival most of its competition. The best part: it can be run without a power cord for your pre-race car park warm ups. View Deal
Castelli Perfetto Light short sleeve jersey | Up to 50% off
The Perfetto from Castelli is one of the most versatile pieces of kit available. Starting at £70.00, even the most expensive option receives a healthy 30% discount at £98. View Deal
Cateye Rapid X3 rear light | 24% off
Having used the Rapid X3 for 12 months now, we'd highly recommend this light at full price, so to find it with 24% off is a deal worth sharing. However, head over to Rutland Cycling where, at the time of writing, there's an even better deal.View Deal
Shimano Dura-Ace R9150 Di2 Groupset | Up to 40% off
Shimano's range-topping groupset really is the pinnacle of shifting performance, used by pros and competitive amateurs the world over. Wiggle currently has the best price on certain specs, with the best deal seeing a 40% discount. View Deal
Giro Empire ACC Women's shoes | Up to 40% off
The Giro Empire is a classy looking lace-up shoe that will add style to any cyclist's wardrobe. Given a discount of up to 40%, this shoe is no longer limited to those with deep pockets. View Deal
Giro Empire ACC Men's shoes | Up to 40% off
A similarly good deal applies to the men's version of the Giro Empire ACC shoes. A race-ready shoe that, thanks to its reflective detailing, would also make for a great addition to your dark morning commute. However, be sure to check Evans Cycles first, where a select few options have up to 50% off. View Deal
Gore Wear M GORE WINDSTOPPER® Gloves | Up to 40% off
A great pair of gloves to see you through those days where the bitter cold hasn't quite taken hold, but you still need protection from the elements. View Deal
Prime RR-50 SE Carbon Clincher Disc Wheelset | 42% off
The Prime RR-50 is a disc-brake carbon clincher wheelset, complete with a set of Hutchinson Fusion 5 tyres and inner tubes. For under £450.00, this is everything you need to get rolling on carbon road wheels. View Deal
While this is a short round-up of our favourite deals currently available at Wiggle, there is a lot more where that came from, so browse the Wiggle sale for yourself, but be sure to come back and share your favourite deals from the Wiggle Black Friday sale!
Who can shop at Wiggle?
Wiggle delivers to over 70 countries worldwide. Along with its partner company Chain Reaction Cycles, Wiggle is an international retailer based out of the UK. As one of the largest online retailers in cycling, it's perhaps unsurprising that such a wide audience are able to shop at Wiggle. Of course, with added delivery fees come different rules, and each country will have its own minimum spend amount to qualify for free delivery, but rejoice in that you are saving money with the Black Friday deals!
Wiggle's usual Black Friday tact
Casting our minds back to the last few years' Black Friday sales, Wiggle have repeatedly taken a similar approach in launching deals early in the month, adding a new wave of deals each week throughout November, before launching hundreds of huge Black Friday deals on the official day, which this year will be the 29th November. Black Friday effectively becomes Black November, and there are deals aplenty, but what sort of products do they discount?
From memory, no product is safe from the Black Friday price war, and Wiggle reduces a whole host of items. This year, that includes turbo trainers, helmets, shoes and bikes.
