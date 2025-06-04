Unbound Tech Gallery Part 2: More bikes, a Classified groupset, 350-mile XL hacks and a whole heap of fun stuff

The final flurry of nerdy details found among the 5000+ bikes that swarmed Kansas
Welcome to part two of Things Josh Saw At Unbound - otherwise known as the second instalment of what will likely be our biggest gravel tech gallery of the year.
Unbound Gravel is widely accepted as the biggest gravel bike race in the world, despite The Traka nipping at its heels, and as I learned this week, it's fast earning itself a reputation for being the biggest new tech launchpad too.
The tally of new, never-before-seen bikes I found in Emporia this week totals seven. That's four more than we had at the 2024 Dauphine (generally considered the pre-Tour de France proving ground for new bikes), and that's without counting the new Campagnolo groupset we spotted here too.
With over 250 images in my longlist, and around 150 after a brutal cull, I made the decision to split the gallery into two parts.
Part one saw the first of two new Factor bikes, a new Wilier, a new Pinarello, a stunning road bike from No. 22 Bicycle Company that I found in the expo, as well as a handful of cool hacks, some fun stuff, and most importantly, a five week old kitten.
None of the photos in part two are as good as the kitten, I'm afraid, but if you like bike tech I'm hoping you'll stick around, as we've got another new Factor, a new Specialized, an Orbea, the aforementioned Campagnolo groupset, a Classified groupset, and about 30 different clever tricks and hacks from the 200 and XL races, and the lemur - I think - that was promised in part one.
And that marks the end of Unbound 2025 for me.
The 'it's brekky time' phrase on Cromwell's fork leg there is rather apt, since that's next on my agenda. It's currently 6:35am in Chicago, and I write this from a hotel room after missing my connecting flight back to London.
Thank you for reading the past two galleries, and I really hope you've enjoyed all the coverage - both tech and race - that the Cyclingnews team has pulled together for this race. If there's anything you'd like us to do differently or better, please email me.
And just as importantly, thank you for being a Cyclingnews subscriber. Your support allows us to cover these races as thoroughly as they deserve to be covered, and while tech is my role within that, it is just one small part of a much bigger machine. With our first ever Unbound live report alongside the usual results, reports, reactions and news, a huge shoutout must go to my colleagues too.
