Trek bike deals: The best deals on Trek road and gravel bikes this March

Our roundup of the best Trek bike deals is designed to help save you some money when buying your next Trek bike. We've recently compiled a roundup of all road bike deals, as well as a more in-depth search for the best Specialized bike deals, but if you've settled on Trek for your next bike, the following Trek bike deals will help you along the way.

Trek is a sought-after manufacturer of bikes known for its great build quality and customer support. The range spans all cycling disciplines, including everything from road and cyclocross bikes, to gravel and mountain bikes, yet it's not

With retailers such as Evans Cycles, Leisure Lakes Bikes, Rutland Cycles, and even Trek itself clearing stock to make way for the 2020 ranges, there are some great bikes on offer in the various cycling sales. Whether you are looking for a lightweight road bike from Trek's Emonda range or an aero bike from the Madone range, there's plenty on offer with discounts aplenty.

Below, we list some of the best Trek bike deals, and then briefly overview the Trek road and gravel bike ranges. We've broken down the Trek deals by bike type, as explained here:

Trek Bike deals

Road race bike deals

UK: Trek Emonda ALR 5 Disc 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £1,649.99 | Now £1,402.99

This lightweight aluminium frame, disc brakes, space for wider tyres and Shimano's R7020 groupset ticks all the boxes for a road bike purchase in 2020. It's a 2020 model and already has 15% off at Rutland.View Deal

USA: Trek Emonda SL 5 2019 | 10% off at Trek Bikes

Was $2,099.99 | Now $1,899.99

For the rim brake purists, this Emonda SL 5 is a great mid-budget lightweight race bike. The 105 groupset and Bontrager wheels are as durable as they come, making this bike ready for long days - or long seasons. It's available in size 60cm. View Deal

UK: Trek Emonda SL 6 Disc 2019 | 26% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £2,700.00 | Now £1,999.00

The carbon fibre frame, disc brakes and Ultegra groupset really make this bike ready for racing or the Sunday club run. It's available in size 54 and 56cm. View Deal

UK: Trek Emonda SLR 6 Disc 2019 | 34% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £4,550.00 | Now £2,999.00

The range-topping Emonda frame from Trek weighs in at 640 grams and is good enough for the best in the sport. With one left in a 56cm frame, this bike won't last forever. View Deal

Endurance bike deals

UK: Trek Domane AL 2 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £594.99 | Now £505.99

The Domane AL is a budget bike with endurance geometry and solid components designed to keep your cycling outlay to a minimum. This 2020 model is already 15% off and is available in 54cm.View Deal

UK: Trek Domane AL 2 2019 Women's | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £594.99 | Now £505.99

This Domane AL 2 is a women's endurance road bike, fitted with a mix of Shimano and Bontrager components designed to be durable. It has 15% off and is available in 50 or 52cm.View Deal

UK: Trek Domane SL 5 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £2,449.99 | Now £2,082.99

Available in 58cm, this Domane SL 5 is colourful, to say the least! We love the purple frame, yet the 105 disc-brake groupset and Bontrager components really make it shine.View Deal

UK: Trek Domane SL 6 2020 | 20% off at Evans Cycles

Was £3,200.00 | Now £2,560.00

This 47cm Trek Domane SL 6 is the carbon-fibre 2020 model and is fitted with a Shimano Ultegra disc-brake groupset. It's ex-display, so it's been used lightly, but with 20% off, that's a small price to pay.View Deal

UK: Trek Domane Plus SL 6 2019 | 33% off at Leisure Lakes Bikes

Was £5,250.00 | Now £3,499.00

This road e-bike is based around the endurance-focussed Domane frame, yet adds a 500wh Bosch motor for electric assist. It's available in 58 and 60cm frame sizes. View Deal

UK: Trek Domane Plus LT 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £4,899.99 | Now £4,164.99

This road e-bike is based around the endurance-focussed Domane frame, yet adds a 250wh Fazua motor for electric assist. It's available in 54 or 58cm frames. View Deal

Aero bike deals

UK: Trek Madone SLR 8 2019 | 33% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £6,749.99 | Now £4,499.99

A rim brake-equipped truly aero race bike. This Madone is equipped with Shimano's Dura-Ace mechanical groupset and Bontrager carbon wheels. View Deal

Gravel bike deals

USA: Trek Crockett 7 Disc 2019 | 20% off at Trek Bikes

Was $2,929.99 | Now $2,349.99

The Crockett 7 Disc is an aluminium cyclo-cross bike ready to tackle your local race, and can double up as a gravel bike for when you want to head off-road. All sizes available View Deal

UK: Trek Checkpoint SL 7 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £4,799.99 | Now £4,079.99

The Checkpoint is Trek's gravel offering and it's ready to race. This 2020 model features a 1x SRAM groupset, carbon wheels, disc brakes and is available in 54cm only.View Deal

UK: Trek Trek Supercaliber 9.7 2020 | 15% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3,999.99 | Now £3,399.99

Ok, ok, we know it's not a gravel bike. But with 60mm of travel at the rear and 100mm at the front, it's the sort of mountain bike that roadies like us might just get tempted by. Available in size ML only.View Deal

Still unsure on the best Trek road bike for you?

If you are still trying to find the best carbon road bike or aero road bike for you, CyclingNews has put together a number of helpful guides so you can make the best decision. There are also guides for budget-friendly aluminium road bikes, the best steel road bikes and if you are looking for some pedalling assistance, our guide on the best road e-bikes.

Alternatively, head over to Bike Perfect for some great mountain bike buying advice for guides about bikes, components and clothing to help you get kitted out to hit the trails.

Who are Trek?

Trek was born in 1976 with the goal of producing high-quality American frames for an American market in a time when the only option for performance bikes was from European manufacturers. It started with five employees building touring frames in a barn and within four years had quickly outgrown the original facility. Trek expanded, building a new headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin where operations are still based today.

Trek as a brand has strived to innovate. Producing its first mountain bike in 1980, developing its first aluminium bike in 1985 and venturing into the world of carbon in 1989. Built by an outside manufacturer, these first carbon frames weren’t without their problems and Trek returned to carbon in 1992 with its own in-house carbon development and patented OCLV (Optimum Compaction Low Void) carbon frames. Since then, Trek has gone on to have huge successes developing both carbon road and mountain bikes.

Trek is a brand that has made its mark on bike racing and has repeated success in the top levels of every cycling discipline. Sponsoring some of the world's best teams and athletes who, abroad Trek’s bikes, have had significant victories racing grand tours, beating world records and winning the UCI road world championships.

Learn the Trek bikes range

Madone

Starting out as a standard performance road bike, the Trek Madone has evolved into an aero superbike. Combining Kammtail Virtual Foil (KVF) tube shaping with an adjustable IsoSpeed Decoupler (an elastomer bumper built into the top tube) Trek can cheat the wind while still offering groundbreaking levels of comfort and control over rough roads. Integration is everything on the Madone with an integrated bar and stem, hidden cable routing, Di2 junction box, integrated seat mast and mounts for accessories. Available in both disc brake and limited rim brake options.

Emonda

The Emonda is the result of Trek trying to build the lightest range of production bikes. The Emonda is a performance race bike designed to conquer long climbs while still giving control and precision on the descents. Available in three versions using the lightest 700 series OCLV Emonda SLR, a 500 series OCLV Emonda SL and a 300 Series Alpha aluminium Emonda ALR. Offered in a wide range of sizes across men-and women-specific models, as well as H1 (SLR model only) or H2 geometry options, there are plenty of options to find the bike to suit you best.

Domane

For long and comfortable days riding, Trek has the Domane. This was the first bike in Trek's range to benefit from the vibration absorbing IsoSpeed Decoupler. To balance the rear IsoSpeed Decoupler Trek has now developed an IsoSpeed system in the head tube to bring more compliance through the handlebars to reduce hand fatigue on long rides. The new Domane comes with aerodynamic tube shapes, disc brakes and clearance for 38C tyres to be fast over any road surface. The Domane comes in Treks H2 endurance geometry as well as carbon and aluminium options.

Checkpoint

Designed for versatility the Checkpoint is Trek’s gravel bike, designed for the commute or to load with bikepacking kit to tackle epic gravel rides. IsoSpeed is used to great effect, reducing rider fatigue on rough surfaces so you can ride for longer. To further tame rough terrain, the Checkpoint has clearance to run tyres up to 45mm in width. Trek has used a horizontal Stranglehold dropout system, with 15mm of chainstay adjustability the bike's ride characteristics can be customised or even set up as a single speed. The Checkpoint is available in carbon or aluminium in women- and men-specific builds.

