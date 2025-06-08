Recommended reading

How did they keep this a secret? Insane new Factor prototype blows minds at the Dauphiné

Is it a road bike, or just a road legal TT bike?

Factor Hanzo Road
Most new bikes create a ripple or two in the rumour pond before they come out. Leaked images online, people on message boards assuring other members they are sure that a new bike or another is coming. Not so with this new Factor aero bike, ridden by Jake Stewart of Israel-Premier Tech at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The team were pretty cagy about any details, and while a Dauphiné soft launch usually means a Tour de France hard launch, it is unclear if this mad new machine will be out fully by July. Luckily, it's so different that there is plenty to discuss.

Is this the wildest road bike the pro peloton has ever used?(Image credit: Will Jones)
The fork legs allow the front wheel to pass through much cleaner air, and also help shape the air around the rider's legs. (Image credit: Will Jones)
Will Jones
