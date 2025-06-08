How did they keep this a secret? Insane new Factor prototype blows minds at the Dauphiné

Most new bikes create a ripple or two in the rumour pond before they come out. Leaked images online, people on message boards assuring other members they are sure that a new bike or another is coming. Not so with this new Factor aero bike, ridden by Jake Stewart of Israel-Premier Tech at the Critérium du Dauphiné.

The team were pretty cagy about any details, and while a Dauphiné soft launch usually means a Tour de France hard launch, it is unclear if this mad new machine will be out fully by July. Luckily, it's so different that there is plenty to discuss.

Image 1 of 3 Is this the wildest road bike the pro peloton has ever used? (Image credit: Will Jones) The bayonet form is pretty extreme. (Image credit: Will Jones) The effective head tube therefore ends up being incredibly deep. (Image credit: Will Jones)

The Hanzō front end

The wide-set fork is an increasing hallmark of very aero machines. It was pioneered by the Hope HB.T track bike, but latterly was co-opted by Factor’s time trial bike, the Hanzō, and Hope's own TT version of the HB.T. The theory goes that when taken as a bike-rider system, the fork legs help shape the air around the rider's legs, as well as allowing more of the front wheel to hit clean air.

Like the Cervélo S5, a bike which also saw a new model soft-launched today, and the Colnago Y1Rs, this prototype features a bayonet fork, meaning the fork is more akin to a hinge, sitting in front of the head tube of the frame. This creates a deeper effective head tube for those much sought-after wattage gains. Mated to the fork is a one-piece bar-stem that is very reminiscent of the Colnago Y1Rs, insofar as it has two upwardly rising struts but not connected by a central strut á la the S5.

The fork legs are very steep and incredibly deep. The non-drive side also features a large solid tab for the disc calliper that effectively rotates it around towards the back of the bike, before extending out sharply to its wider stance above the calliper.

It is, to all intents and purposes, a road-going version of the Hanzō at the front, but from a visual inspection, even wider and deeper. As for tyre clearance… well, I don't think that'll be an issue.

Image 1 of 8 The fork legs allow the front wheel to pass through much cleaner air, and also help shape the air around the rider's legs. (Image credit: Will Jones) The rear end is jacked up on a stand, but the fork angle is very steep, though the effective head tube angle will be more shallow. (Image credit: Will Jones) Place your bets as to tyre clearance. (Image credit: Will Jones) The team decided to shake the front wheel to throw me off, but you can see the extra deep disc caliper tab. (Image credit: Will Jones) The raw carbon means that it isn't burdened by the weight of paint. (Image credit: Will Jones) Jake Stewart is potentially sitting on a wattage gold mine. (Image credit: Will Jones) Here's a better look at the Y-shaped cockpit, very similar to the Colnago Y1Rs. (Image credit: Will Jones) (Image credit: Will Jones)

An all-new back end

At the rear, the prototype is unlike any bike in the Factor range, though it clearly takes its design cues from the Hanzō to some degree, with a heavily scalloped seat tube that rivals the S5, and a near-vertical seat post. In a general sense, it ticks all the aero bike tropes, with very dropped, wide-set seat stays and boxy chainstays.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Naturally, given the clear focus of the bike and the rider it is paired with, a set of Black Inc. 62 deep section aero wheels paired with Continental GP5000 TT TR time trial wheels; no stone is left unturned.

Given the sheer volume of carbon on show, it is a bike unlikely to trouble the UCI weight limit, but for now, we don't have any official figures. At least it doesn't have any paint to weigh it down.