'This is an investment that has been calculated' - How and why Miche overhauled Groupama FDJ's 27-year deal with Shimano

By
published

Miche CEO Gregory Girard discusses breaking into the WorldTour and Miche’s long-term plan

A Groupama FDJ rider racing on a Wilier bike with Miche wheels
(Image credit: Getty: Dario Belingheri / Stringer)

“We were convinced that for Miche, the only way to grow in terms of image, in terms of perceptions, was to be in the WorldTour,” says Gregory Girard, the recently appointed CEO of Miche, from the company's headquarters just north of Treviso in northern Italy. 

Miche is located in an area of Italy that is home to some of the world's best-known bike brands and manufacturers. The Pinarello factory is less than an hour away, for instance. The company’s origins date back to 1919 and it prides itself on its in-house manufacturing. The majority of equipment is manufactured on-site in Italy. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 

More about tech
2024 Tour de France

Peacock is the only place to watch live and exclusive Tour de France coverage in the US and this 12-month subscription deal is worth grabbing fast
A black Northwave Flagship GTX shoe on some gravel

Northwave Flagship GTX winter gravel shoe review: Northwave's most expensive off-road shoe
ALPE DHUEZ FRANCE AUGUST 18 Kristen Faulkner of The United States and Team EFOatlyCannondale competes during the 3rd Tour de France Femmes 2024 Stage 8 a 1499km stage from Le GrandBornand to Alpe dHuez 1828m UCIWWT on August 18 2024 in Alpe dHuez France Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

How to watch pro cycling in the US in 2025 – A steaming guide for US viewers
See more latest