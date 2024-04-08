Florian Sénéchal blames sponsor Bianchi after four bike swaps at Paris-Roubaix

By Josh Croxton
published

'We have a technical problem with our bike' says Frenchman

Florian Senechal racing at Paris Roubaix 2024
Florian Sénéchal racing during the early stages of Paris-Roubaix 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Much was made of John Degenkolb's ongoing run of bad luck at Paris-Roubaix on Sunday, but it was Florian Sénéchal (Arkea B&B Hotels) who took the prize in a competition nobody wants to win. 

He suffered a series of mechanicals on the 259km run from Compiegne to Roubaix, forcing him to undergo four separate bike changes. 

Josh Croxton
