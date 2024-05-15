POC Procen Air crowned the fastest road helmet in 24-helmet wind tunnel shoot-out

By
published

Wild-looking helmet used by EF Education men's and women's teams can save 12.8 watts

Tom Wieckowski wears Poc Procen Air helmet while riding a bike in a wind tunnel
(Image credit: Josh Croxton)

The wild new aero helmet, spotted atop the heads of Alison Jackson, Ben Healy and their respective EF teammates, is officially the fastest aero road helmet on the market, according to an in-depth, industry-wide, independent wind tunnel test. 

The POC Procen Air, perhaps better described as a time trial helmet adapted for the road rather than the aero road helmet style we've come to know, has already taken scalps in the WorldTour, but it can now claim an altogether different victory, one that is arguably no less valuable. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Associate Editor (Tech)

Josh is Associate Editor of Cyclingnews – leading our content on the best bikes, kit and the latest breaking tech stories from the pro peloton.

Josh has been with us since the summer of 2019 and throughout that time he's covered everything from buyer's guides and deals to the latest tech news and reviews. On the bike, Josh has been riding and racing for over 15 years.

He started out racing cross country in his teens back when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s, racing at a local and national level for Somerset-based Team Tor 2000. 

These days he rides indoors for convenience and fitness, and outdoors for fun on road, gravel, 'cross and cross-country bikes, the latter usually with his two dogs in tow.