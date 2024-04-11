Bianchi shifts blame to Arkea mechanics after Florian Senechal's Roubaix bike problems

By Josh Croxton
published

'Instructions provided by Bianchi for assembling the handlebars of bikes were disregarded' says the brand in a statement

Bianchi Specialissma
(Image credit: Will Jones)

Bianchi has issued a statement rebutting criticism made by Florian Sénéchal about its bikes, instead shifting the blame back onto the team's mechanics, claiming they "disregarded" Bianchi's instructions for assembling the handlebars. 

Sénéchal was quick to complain to the media in the Roubaix Velodrome after the race, saying "We have a technical problem with our bike" after he was forced into four separate bike swaps during the race. 

Josh Croxton
Josh Croxton
Tech Editor

As the Tech Editor here at Cyclingnews, Josh leads on content relating to all-things tech, including bikes, kit and components in order to cover product launches and curate our world-class buying guides, reviews and deals. Alongside this, his love for WorldTour racing and eagle eyes mean he's often breaking tech stories from the pro peloton too. 


On the bike, 32-year-old Josh has been riding and racing since his early teens. He started out racing cross country when 26-inch wheels and triple chainsets were still mainstream, but he found favour in road racing in his early 20s and has never looked back. He's always training for the next big event and is keen to get his hands on the newest tech to help. He enjoys a good long ride on road or gravel, but he's most alive when he's elbow-to-elbow in a local criterium. 