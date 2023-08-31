Ineos Grenadiers riders using £1000 Tactic hubs at the Vuelta A España

Team Ineos riders have been spotted riding a new lightweight wheelset at the Vuelta A España which started on Saturday. Images of Geraint Thomas and Egan Bernal caught our eye at the stage 3 summit finish which was won by Remco Evenepoel.

We couldn't help but notice the grey hubs on both rider's shallow carbon wheels which didn't appear to be their usual Dura-Ace numbers. After a little research can confirm they are the Tactic Racing TR01 hubs. Which retail for a cool £1000 per pair.

Mention Ineos Grenadiers, and Team Sky before them, and you can't help but think of the marginal gains philosophy that has been used to almost transform professional cycling. Naturally, this extends to equipment and it looks like the team wanted to shed some rotating weight for what promises to be a very hilly Vuelta this year.

We covered Team Ineos using the rather special Lightweight wheels at the Tour de France on their rim braked equipped Pinarello's back in 2019. It's no secret that disc brake-equipped bikes are now a little heavier than their rim-braked predecessors for various reasons. But one area that is still guaranteed to shed some weight is the wheel department. Ineos Grenadiers are clearly interested in making some gains in this area for the race's hillier stages.

Egan Bernal riding the Princeton Alta rims built onto Tactic TR011 hubs. Note what we think is the transponder mounted behind his fork leg which is perhaps for an extra aero benefit (Image credit: Tim De Waele )

Weight savings over Dura-Ace

This year we have pretty much seen the team only racing on Dura-Ace wheelsets. The Dura-Ace R9270 range is split into C36, C50 and C60 options. The model numbers refer to the rim depths of the wheels.

We have seen Ineos riders using Princeton wheels before for road races and time trials and on the track for Filippo Ganna's hour-record bike. We spotted them using Princeton wheels back in 2021 before the Tour where riders used the Peak 4550 wheels which featured a striking sinusoidal or wavy rim profile.

The team appears to have gone all out in the search for lightweight at this year's Vuleta however and have paired the Princeton Alta 3532 rim with the Tactic TR01 hubs. A combination we haven't seen before in competition. It's an expensive pairing with the team's spec coming in at $3,950 on the Princeton website, which offers several different hub options.

We reached out to Princeton for some more info and understand the rim and hub set combination creates a 1,143-gram wheelset. Comfortable putting it into the ballpark for the best lightweight wheelsets. The 21mm internal hooked Alta rims weigh a claimed 348 grams. The lightest and shallowest Dura-Ace options are the 36mm C36 and in a tubeless version come in at a claimed 1,350 grams. Producing a tidy 207-gram saving.

Princeton told us the wheels are a combination of the lightest rim and disc brake hubset they offer and will likely be used for climbing stages only. Princeton also told us the Blur TT disc wheels also use specially manufactured Tactic hub shells and Tactic internals.

The £1000 Tactic Racing TR01 hubs come in either 24 or 28 straight pull spoke counts (Image credit: Tactic Racing )

Who are Tactic?

If you haven't heard of them before, Tactic Racing is actually an offshoot of Princeton Carbonworks and represents the brand's own foray into hub manufacturing, though you can spec a range of hubs with your Princeton rims.

The Tactic hubs are some of the very lightest disc brake hubs around weighing in at a claimed 215 grams per set. Weighing 64 grams for the front hub and 151 grams for the rear. Manufactured in Germany from aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, the hubs are available in either 24 or 28-spoke configurations and have no rider weight limit Something you don't always see with hyperlight components.

According to the Tactic website, the hubs use ABEC 7 ceramic bearings with Tungsten Disulfide low friction coating which is something they say the hubs have in common with the Mars Rovers. Some of the £1,000 retail price may be explained by the manufacturing process with the hubs apparently taking a combined 3 hours to machine on a 5-axis CNC mill.

The rear hub drive is taken care of by what Tactic calls the ConicalFace Gear which is also manufactured from aluminium. If you are familiar with other drive ring engagement systems such as DT Swiss, It's along similar lines visually but uses a 45-tooth conical-shaped ring which Tactic says has the largest engagement surface area and the ability to self-centre based on the concentric nature of the cones. Tactic also claims that the aluminium, not steel drive rings will not experience any accelerated wear thanks to their conical design.