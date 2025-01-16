Pure aero is back, Ridley launches the new Noah Fast 3.0

By
published

The new third-generation Noah sports new aero features, progressive geometry and a new custom narrow handlebar

A Ridley Noah Fast 3.0 in front of the ocean
(Image credit: Ridley)

Ridley has launched its latest race bike today with the brand-new Noah Fast 3.0. The brand claims the Noah 3.0 is the fastest bike they have ever made. The top line here is that aero has been the primary focus, news that may not come as a complete surprise given the Noah's long and storied history as the Belgian brand's aero race bike. However, things appear to have been ramped up a notch for 2025.  

This year sees the brand sponsor the Uno- X Mobility men's and women's squads, as they switch from Dare to Ridley bikes. Plenty of us had been expecting an announcement for a while and the unknown bike had been spotted a few times on social media over the winter, but we now have confirmation that this is the Noah Fast 3.0. 

Tom Wieckowski
Tom Wieckowski
Tech writer

Tom joined the Cyclingnews team in late 2022 as a tech writer. Despite having a degree in English Literature he has spent his entire working life in the cycling industry in one form or another. He has over 10 years of experience as a qualified mechanic, with the last five years before joining Cyclingnews being spent running an independent workshop. This means he is just as happy tinkering away in the garage as he is out on the road bike, and he isn’t afraid to pull a bike apart or get hands-on with it when testing to really see what it’s made of. 

He has ridden and raced bikes from an early age up to a national level on the road and track, and has ridden and competed in most disciplines. He has a keen eye for pro-team tech and enjoys spotting new or interesting components in the wild. During his time at Cyclingnews, Tom has already interviewed some of the sport's biggest names including Mathieu van der Poel, Tadej Pogačar and Alberto Contador. He's also covered various launches from brands such as Pinarello, Ridley, Specialized and more, tackled the Roubaix Challenge sportive aboard his own rim-brake Cannondale SuperSix Evo, tested over 20 aero helmets in the wind tunnel, and has created helpful in-depth buying advice relating to countless categories from torque wrenches to winter clothing. 