The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes this February

Specialized consistently releases some of the most desirable bikes available to buy every year so it's not surprising that with such high demand discounts on its bikes can be hard to find. Not to worry, there are still deals to be had as 2019 stock is discounted to make way for 2020 models. If you have been looking to buy a new Specialized road or gravel bike, now is a great time to explore which Specialized bikes have been discounted in price.

To make things more straightforward the Cyclingnews team have done the heavy lifting and rounded up all the best deals available on both Specialized road and gravel bikes.

Below, we list some of the best deals we could find and give a brief overview of the Specialized road and gravel bike ranges. We've broken down the Specialized deals by bike type:

Road race bike deals

Tredz, Rutland Cycling, Hargroves, and CycleStore currently have some superb deals on clearance 2019 Specialized road models with discounts of 30%. Most sizes are around 54cm and 56cm although there are still some smaller options in the women’s ranges.

Specialized Allez Elite 105 2019 | 19% off at Cycle Surgery

Was £1,050.00 | Now £850.00

With 19% off this 105-equipped Allez Elite is a great deal for a reliable entry-level bike. Available in 54cm sizes.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Tarmac Dura-Ace 2017 | 40% off at Cycle Surgery

Was £6,750.00 | Now £3,999.00

The S-Works Tarmac was fast in 2017 and will be just as fast now, only it will feel that bit better with 40% off. Available in a 58cm.View Deal

Specialized Tarmac SL6 Comp 2019 | 38% off at Rutland Cycling

Was £3,149.99 | Now £1,949.99

The SL6 Comp might only have rim brakes but it gets a Fact 10r carbon and wheel upgrade over the disc version. The only size left is 58cm. View Deal

Specialized Tarmac Disc Comp 2019 - Sagan Editon | 32% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £3,100.00 | Now £2,099.00

We told you to be quick on this deal when we first found it and now there is only one 54cm left. Hargroves have knocked an extra £225 off as well to get the last bike shifted.View Deal

Endurance road bike deals

There are some great deals available currently, highlights being the Ultegra-equipped Expert or Comp which have some generous discounts.

Specialized Roubaix Expert Ultegra DI2 2019 | 22% off at Tredz

Was £5,150.00 | Now £3,999.99

The Roubaix Expert comes with Specialized’s Future Shock front suspension, Specialized CG-R seatpost, carbon Roval wheels and Ultegra DI2. View Deal

Specialized Roubaix Comp 2019 | 36% off at Cycle Surgery

Was £4,100.00 | Now £2,599.20

Many of the same comfort and performance features as the Expert but with DT Swiss wheels and a lower grade finishing kit. Only in a 54cm however, those of a short stature hurry over to Evan Cycles as they have a 49cm available although not as well discounted.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Roubaix ETAP 2018 | 47% off at Hargroves Cycles

Was £9,000.00 | Now £5,999.00

It might be a couple of years old now but this S-Works Roubaix is still a killer bike. We originally thought the 33% Cyber Monday deal was incredible but Hargroves has since slashed the price by a further £1,249! Be quick there's only one 54cm and 56cm left. View Deal

Specialized Ruby Sport 2019 | 23% off at Tredz

Was £2,600.00 | Now £1,999.00

Stiff, smooth with woman’s specific endurance geometry It even has the Specialized Future Shock for maximum comfort. 48cm in stock.View Deal

Aero road bike deals

There aren’t many deals on the Specialized Venge with inventory low and some retailers making the decision to not discount their 2019 stock despite 2020 models now being available. If you are in the market for a discounted aero road bike it may be worth considering a brand other than Specialized. Check out our best road bike deals feature for a summary of some of the best deals available on aero road bikes. While savings aren't huge, we're still committed to finding you the best deals, so here's what we've been able to find.

Specialized S-Works Venge Frameset 2019 | 22% off at Leisure Lakes

Was £3,700.00 | Now £2,899.00

If your building a custom aero road bike, 22% off this S-works Venge frameset will give you more money to spend on other components. Don’t hang around, there is only one 54cm available.View Deal

Gravel bike deals

With gravel being in vogue, discounts aren’t as plentiful but there are still some great deals to be found. Its also bad news for those looking to pick up a cheap adventure touring bike as there are very few 2019 Sequoias left.

Specialized Diverge Comp | 21% off at Hargrove Cycles

Was 3,060.00 | Now £2,400.00

Loads of size options between 52cm and 64cm. Comes kitted out for gravel adventures with Future Shock, DT Swiss wheels and full Ultegra.View Deal

Specialized Diverge E5 Comp 2019 | 31% off at Cycle Surgery

Was £1,600.00 | Now £1,100.00

A 105-equipped gravel tamer comes with disk brakes and Future Shock. Currently available in 54cm and 56cm.View Deal

Specialized Diverge 2019 | 15% off at Tredz

Was £2,100.00 | Now £1,785.00

The cheapest Diverge representing a great entry point into carbon gravel bikes and is equipped with full Tiagra and Future Shock. 52cm and 56cm at £1,785.00 with the 54cm even cheaper at £1,500.00.View Deal

Specialized S-Works Diverge 2018 | 29% off at Tredz

Was £8,500.00 | Now £5,999.00

The Diverge frame hasn't changed a lot since 2018 so this Diverge is still bang up to date. Specced with a mixture of Easton, Dura-Ace and CeramicSpeed give this bike a premium finish. Only available in a 56cm.View Deal

Specialized Sequoia 2019 | 15% off at Cycle Store

Was £1,250.00 | Now £1,062.50

Cycle Store is currently offering this 56cm adventure wagon with 15% off which should help free up some funds for other outdoor essentials, maybe its time to upgrade your jacket with the money saved.View Deal

Still unsure on the best road bike for you?

Who are Specialized?

Specialized started producing bikes in 1981 originally releasing two models, a touring bike called the Sequoia and the Allez road bike. Both of which still feature in Specialized’s range. What put Specialized on the map was the release of the Specialized Stumpjumper later the same year. The Stumpjumper was the first mass-produced mountain bike frame and became synonymous with the rise of a new cycling discipline. Since then, Specialized have gone on to become one of the largest bike manufacturers and releasing a wide range of bikes, components and accessories covering all cycling disciplines. By developing their own on-site facilities Specialized are one of the forerunners of innovation in road and mountain biking technology.

Learn the Specialized Range

Specialized road bikes started 40 years ago with the Allez, and since then, there have been some significant changes. Now made from aluminium, the Allez comes in two options: an entry-level road bike with a relaxed geometry, perfect for winter miles, commuting, and gran fondo endurance rides for those on a budget. There's also the Allez Sprint, an aggressive aluminium road or crit racing machine, which is perfect for budget road racing, although it's even good enough for Peter Sagan.

For those who seeking more performance, the Specialized Tarmac is a lightweight, pro-level carbon road bike. It's generally a bit more expensive, due to the carbon frame, but it is one of the most well-respected bikes the world over. Designed to excel on epic climbs, fast descents and the hilltop finishes of both your local Gran Fondo and the UCI World Tour. The Tarmac carbon frame has been built as a perfect balance of precise, stiff and comfort. All Tarmacs use Specialized’s ‘Rider-First Engineered’ technology to equalise stiffness and handling across all frame sizes.

The Specialized Roubaix, or women’s specific Ruby (which has not long been discontinued), is an endurance road bike with some interesting technology. It's set up perfectly for those looking for longer days in the saddle, or who'll tackle rougher ground, making it ready to take on long-distance classics such as the Paris-Roubaix. Using the concept 'smoother is faster' the Roubaix combines 20mm of Future Shock 2.0 front suspension technology with frame and seatpost compliance for a smoother ride.

For wind-cheating speed, you'll want the Venge. An aerodynamic road bike featuring disc brakes and an integrated cockpit for maximum aero efficiency, the Venge was optimised using computers before being built and tested in Specialized’s own win(d) tunnel to create a bike that is not only aerodynamic but stiff and light with sharp handling. The geometry is pure race-focussed, so mightn't be right for your long-distance gran fondo, but if you want the absolute best performance from your bike, and can deal with the few hundred grams over the Tarmac, the Venge is a true racing weapon.

If you seek to go beyond the smooth roads in the hunt for empty gravel roads, Specialized has two options. The Specialized Diverge adapts much of what makes the Roubaix a great endurance bike into a gravel bike format, making it a great option for fun-and-fast rides on flowing trails and gravel roads. Endurance geometry is modified, tyre clearance is maximised and Future Shock smoothes out the vibrations and chatter. For real off-grid dirt touring and bikepacking the Sequoia is ready to be loaded with bags to take you on multi-day adventures, so great for those who want to pack the kitchen sink and ride off into the sunset.

