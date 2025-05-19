Recommended reading

Gravel, drama and emotions on Strade Bianche stage 9 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia – Gallery

All the best photos from an epic ninth stage from Gubbio to Siena, as Tuscany's white roads bring the beauty and the chaos

Picture by Zac Williams/SWpix.com - 18/05/2025 - Cycling - 2025 Giro d&#039;Italia Stage 9, Gubbio to Siena, Italy - Egan Bernal, Ineos Grenadiers, Wout Van Aert, Visma Lease a Bike, Isaac Del Toro, UAE Team Emirates XRG.
The gravel roads of Tuscany once again painted the Giro d'Italia white, bringing a double dose of Strade Bianche in 2025 on a chaotic, dusty and emotional day that saw Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) emerge victorious in Siena

With five sectors and 29.5km of unpaved, beautiful white gravel roads to battle with, Giro organisers RCS and race director Mauro Vegni got exactly what they would have wanted when they designed the route from Gubbio to the Piazza del Campo.

