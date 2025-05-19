Gravel, drama and emotions on Strade Bianche stage 9 of the 2025 Giro d'Italia – Gallery
All the best photos from an epic ninth stage from Gubbio to Siena, as Tuscany's white roads bring the beauty and the chaos
The gravel roads of Tuscany once again painted the Giro d'Italia white, bringing a double dose of Strade Bianche in 2025 on a chaotic, dusty and emotional day that saw Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) emerge victorious in Siena.
With five sectors and 29.5km of unpaved, beautiful white gravel roads to battle with, Giro organisers RCS and race director Mauro Vegni got exactly what they would have wanted when they designed the route from Gubbio to the Piazza del Campo.
The Strade Bianche one-day race in March is one of the most idyllic viewing experiences on the cycling calendar, and by bringing it to the Giro, it witnessed an enthralling fight for victory between Van Aert and Isaac del Toro (UAE Team Emirates-XRG), who became the first ever Mexican to lead the Giro.
Van Aert completed his comeback from illness and injury with a first win of the season, a 50th victory as a pro and a completion of the Grand Tour trilogy of stage wins, adding a Giro triumph to his nine from the Tour de France and three from the Vuelta a España.
He described it as perhaps "the most beautiful place to finish a bike race", with the incredible vistas throughout Tuscany and the ever-obsessed tifosi coming out in the same numbers they do every March to offer support that few other races can replicate.
It more than delivered with drama on a GC front too, with Del Toro claiming the race lead, and his teammate Juan Ayuso also gaining time on main rival Primož Roglič (Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe), as the Slovenian, like several others on Sunday, fell victim to the gravel roads with a crash and puncture.
Siena provided the perfect closure to the first week proper of this year's Giro, setting things up for a tricky second week and brutally tough third week, where the fight for the maglia rosa will enter its final phase.
We've compiled some of the best pictures from the day's action, where the final 70km saw carnage unfold and Van Aert's incredible silencing of doubters finished off. From the Via Santa Caterina to Colle Pinzuto, relive a Grand Tour stage for the ages on some of Italy's most beautiful terrain.
James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.
