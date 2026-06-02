Canada's Isabella Holmgren 'nervous but excited' as she steps into co-leadership role at Giro d'Italia Women after last year's breakthrough top 10

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Holmgren racing with 'no expectations' but an extra year of knowledge

CAORLE, ITALY - MAY 31: Isabella Holmgren of Canada and Team Lidl - Trek crosses the finish line during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 2 a 156km stage from Roncade to Caorle / #UCIWWT / on May 31, 2026 in Caorle, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Isabella Holmgren is co-leading Lidl-Trek at the Giro d'Italia Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lidl-Trek are already having a fantastic Giro d'Italia Women, wearing the pink jersey into stage 4 with three victories in three days for Elisa Balsamo, but they also have high hopes for the general classification with a pair of overall leaders.

Two years on from winning the Giro with Elisa Longo Borghini, Lidl-Trek are back to try and target the podium with former Giro stage winner Niamh Fisher-Black and last year's seventh-placed finisher Isabella Holmgren.

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Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported on the ground at all of the biggest events on the calendar, including the men's and women's Tours de France, the Giro d'Italia, the Vuelta a Espana, the Spring Classics and the World Championships. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.

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