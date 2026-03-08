The dust, drama, despair, and delight of Strade Bianche 2026 – Photo gallery

An account already exists for this email address, please log in.
Subscribe to our newsletter
Strade Bianche, as Patrick Lefevere noted on Saturday, is a "photographer's dream", and the 2026 edition did not let us down.
Lefevere, the former Belgian team boss, was in fact complaining about the way the men's race has gone over the years, and he won't have been best pleased as Tadej Pogačar romped home from almost 80km out once again, collecting a record-breaking fourth title.
What the men's race lacked in suspense, the women's race more than made up for, with a rip-roaring day on the Tuscan gravel, made up of endless attacks, wrong turns, and a pulsating finale in Siena, where Elise Chabbey upset the bigger names for the biggest win of her career.
However the races play out, the photos from Strade Bianche are always special, and we've picked out some of the best for you to enjoy in all their full-width glory.