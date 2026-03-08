The dust, drama, despair, and delight of Strade Bianche 2026 – Photo gallery

A selection of the best snaps from a pulsating day in the Tuscan hills

The pack rides during the 20th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche, as Patrick Lefevere noted on Saturday, is a "photographer's dream", and the 2026 edition did not let us down.

Lefevere, the former Belgian team boss, was in fact complaining about the way the men's race has gone over the years, and he won't have been best pleased as Tadej Pogačar romped home from almost 80km out once again, collecting a record-breaking fourth title.

What the men's race lacked in suspense, the women's race more than made up for, with a rip-roaring day on the Tuscan gravel, made up of endless attacks, wrong turns, and a pulsating finale in Siena, where Elise Chabbey upset the bigger names for the biggest win of her career.

However the races play out, the photos from Strade Bianche are always special, and we've picked out some of the best for you to enjoy in all their full-width glory.

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

We start with a classically beautiful shot of the rolling Tuscan landscape

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Marianne Vos of Netherlands and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ, Puck Pieterse of Netherlands and Team Fenix-Premier Tech and Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto compete in the breakaway during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Strade Bianche is a race that demands repeated punches

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the breakaway while fans cheers during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Fabio Ferrari - Pool/Getty Images)

There was one man who looked like he was able to enjoy himself

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Lorenzo Nespoli of Italy and Team MBH Bank CSB Telecom Fort competes during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Strade Bianche can be a lonely experience out the back as well as off the front

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Magdeleine Vallieres of Canada and Team EF Education-Oatly competes during the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres in the thick of the action on the gravel

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: A general view of the peloton passing through a landscape during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The white roads kick up clouds of that famous dust

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team FDJ United - SUEZ and Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland and UAE Team ADQ compete in the breakaway during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Massimo Fulgenzi - Pool/Getty Images)

Else Chabbey and Dominika Wlodarczyk ride through the dust at the head of the women's race

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: A general view of the peloton competing during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

A peloton of riders on the gravel and a lone fan on the hilltop

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Markus Hoelgaard of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility and George Bennett of New Zealand and Team NSN Cycling after being involved in a crash during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Strade Bianche can be a painful experience

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Aude Biannic of France and Team Movistar competes during the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

Aude Biannic rides on bloodied and bruised

Team UAE Team Emirates XRG faces the race during the Italy Cycling Strade Bianche Men in Siena, Italy, on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Luca Barsali/NurPhoto)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG took control of the men's race on the key gravel sectors

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

And it wasn't long before Tadej Pogačar took flight

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete in the breakaway during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Once he was off, he was never seen again, apart from by the masses of fans

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ competes in the breakaway during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini lights it up on the sterrato

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: General view of the peloton competing during the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Sara Cavallini/Getty Images)

A stunning sector gravel here and a ripper of a downhill

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Paul Lapeira of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM and Jan Christen of Switzerland and UAE Team Emirates - XRG compete during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wheels are held aloft all along the course for those who puncture on the gravel

Strade Bianche Donne 2026 - 12th Edition - Siena - Siena 133km - 7/03/2026 - Demi Vollering (NED - FDJ United - SUEZ) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgency&amp;copy;2026

The favourites in the women's race all to the fore here but mechanicals and wrong turns would flip the race upside down

The breakaway rides during the 20th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

There were groups everywhere after the men's race exploded

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Kasia Niewiadoma of Poland and Team CANYON//SRAM zondacrypto and Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and UAE Team ADQ compete in the chase group during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Massimo Fulgenzi - Pool/Getty Images)

And attacks were flying throughout the women's race

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Wout van Aert of Belgium and Team Visma | Lease a Bike competes in the chase group during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

Wout van Aert plots a line through the hordes of fans

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Elise Chabbey of Switzerland and Team FDJ United - SUEZ and Dominika Wlodarczyk of Poland and UAE Team ADQ compete in the breakaway during to the 12th Strade Bianche Donne 2026 a 133km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

Elise Chabbey was on the attack on the gravel from far out, and she'd go on to beat the bigger names into the Piazza del Campo

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Matteo Jorgenson of United States and Team Visma | Lease a Bike, Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling and Romain Gregoire of France and Team Groupama - FDJ United compete in the chase group during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The chopper whirs overhead

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Tadej Pogacar of Slovenia and UAE Team Emirates - XRG competes in the breakaway while fans cheers during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

There was plenty of support out there for Tadej Pogačar

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: (L-R) Thomas Pidcock of Great Britain and Team Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Isaac Del Toro of Mexico and UAE Team Emirates - XRG and Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM compete in the chase group during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)

The presence of Pogačar's UAE teammates hampered the chase

SIENA, ITALY - MARCH 07: Paul Seixas of France and Team Decathlon CMA CGM competes in the chase group during the 20th Strade Bianche 2026 a 203km one day race from Siena to Siena / #UCIWT / on March 07, 2026 in Siena, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)

The stunning final climb of the Via Santa Caterina in Siena

UAE Team Emirates&#039;s Slovenian Tadej Pogacar (L) celebrates with UAE Team Emirates&#039;s Mexican Isaac Del Toro Romero after winning the 20th one-day classic &#039;Strade Bianche&#039; (White Roads) men&#039;s cycling race between Siena and Siena in Tuscany on March 7, 2026. (Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP)

Pogačar and his protege Isaac del Toro in the Piazza del Campo