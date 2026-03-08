The dust, drama, despair, and delight of Strade Bianche 2026 – Photo gallery

Strade Bianche, as Patrick Lefevere noted on Saturday, is a "photographer's dream", and the 2026 edition did not let us down.

Lefevere, the former Belgian team boss, was in fact complaining about the way the men's race has gone over the years, and he won't have been best pleased as Tadej Pogačar romped home from almost 80km out once again, collecting a record-breaking fourth title.

What the men's race lacked in suspense, the women's race more than made up for, with a rip-roaring day on the Tuscan gravel, made up of endless attacks, wrong turns, and a pulsating finale in Siena, where Elise Chabbey upset the bigger names for the biggest win of her career.

However the races play out, the photos from Strade Bianche are always special, and we've picked out some of the best for you to enjoy in all their full-width glory.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We start with a classically beautiful shot of the rolling Tuscan landscape

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche is a race that demands repeated punches

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was one man who looked like he was able to enjoy himself

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche can be a lonely experience out the back as well as off the front

(Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Magdeleine Vallieres in the thick of the action on the gravel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The white roads kick up clouds of that famous dust

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Else Chabbey and Dominika Wlodarczyk ride through the dust at the head of the women's race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A peloton of riders on the gravel and a lone fan on the hilltop

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Strade Bianche can be a painful experience

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Aude Biannic rides on bloodied and bruised

(Image credit: Getty Images)

UAE Team Emirates-XRG took control of the men's race on the key gravel sectors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And it wasn't long before Tadej Pogačar took flight

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Once he was off, he was never seen again, apart from by the masses of fans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini lights it up on the sterrato

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A stunning sector gravel here and a ripper of a downhill

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wheels are held aloft all along the course for those who puncture on the gravel

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The favourites in the women's race all to the fore here but mechanicals and wrong turns would flip the race upside down

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There were groups everywhere after the men's race exploded

(Image credit: Getty Images)

And attacks were flying throughout the women's race

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Wout van Aert plots a line through the hordes of fans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elise Chabbey was on the attack on the gravel from far out, and she'd go on to beat the bigger names into the Piazza del Campo

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The chopper whirs overhead

(Image credit: Getty Images)

There was plenty of support out there for Tadej Pogačar

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The presence of Pogačar's UAE teammates hampered the chase

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The stunning final climb of the Via Santa Caterina in Siena

(Image credit: Getty Images)