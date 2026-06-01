‘I’m absolutely gutted to have had to leave the race like this before it even really started’ - Cat Ferguson after crashing out of Giro d’Italia Women

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Team report that Brit is ‘making good progress in her recovery’

PAMPLONA, SPAIN - MAY 13: Race winner Cat Ferguson of Great Britain and Team Movistar reacts after the 6th Navarra Women&amp;apos;s Elite Classic 2026 a 133.4km one day race from Pamplona to Pamplona on May 13, 2026 in Pamplona, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Cat Ferguson (Movistar) (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Giro d'Italia Women was just getting started when Cat Ferguson's race came to an abrupt end as the 20-year-old British rider crashed on stage 1 and was forced to withdraw. She had arrived in strong form after claiming a third victory in the 2026 season at the Navarra Women’s Elite Classic, in addition to finishing on the podium at The Traka 100 in her gravel debut.

Her team, Movistar, originally reported that “Medical conditions have ruled out any brain injury as well as cranio-cervical bone injuries. Cat will continue to undergo observation and further assessments while additional tests are carried out.”

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Lyne Lamoureux
Lyne Lamoureux

Lyne has been involved in professional cycling for more than 15 years in both news reporting and sports marketing. She founded Podium Insight in 2008, quickly becoming a trusted source for news of the North American professional cycling world. She was the first to successfully use social media to consistently provide timely and live race updates for all fans. She is proud to have covered men's and women's news equally during her tenure at the helm of the site. Her writing has appeared on Cyclingnews and other news sites. 

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