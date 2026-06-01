‘I’m absolutely gutted to have had to leave the race like this before it even really started’ - Cat Ferguson after crashing out of Giro d’Italia Women

The Giro d'Italia Women was just getting started when Cat Ferguson's race came to an abrupt end as the 20-year-old British rider crashed on stage 1 and was forced to withdraw. She had arrived in strong form after claiming a third victory in the 2026 season at the Navarra Women’s Elite Classic, in addition to finishing on the podium at The Traka 100 in her gravel debut.

Her team, Movistar, originally reported that “Medical conditions have ruled out any brain injury as well as cranio-cervical bone injuries. Cat will continue to undergo observation and further assessments while additional tests are carried out.”

In a follow-up social media post on Monday, the team added that Ferguson “is making good progress in her recovery from the head injury she sustained.”

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“She is now showing hardly any symptoms and returns home tomorrow, where she will continue her rehabilitation process,” they added. “She’ll surely be back in action soon. Stay strong, Cat!”

Ferguson also took to Instagram on Sunday to thank “the team medical staff, race organisation, and hospital staff for the care and support they showed me yesterday.”

“I’m going to be fine with time, but I’m absolutely gutted to have had to leave the race like this before it even really started. I’m grateful for the professionalism and kindness of everyone who looked after me.”

“Concussion protocol ahead, and my wrist will take some time to heal.”

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Ferguson concluded by wishing her teammates good luck for the next stages.