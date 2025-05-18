Recommended reading

Isaac del Toro blasts into Giro d'Italia overall battle with pink in Siena but plays down long-term race leadership role

21-year-old insists teammates Adam Yates and Juan Ayuso remain top contenders for UAE Team Emirates-XRG

Giro d'Italia - Isaac del Toro took the lead of the race on stage 9 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Isaac del Toro took a giant step for his own career and for Mexican cycling in general when he captured his country's first ever Giro d'Italia maglia rosa in Siena on Sunday.

However, apart from the celebrations, the 21-year-old also spent much of his first ever Giro leader's press conference fielding questions about who of his UAE Team Emirates XRG squad was now the main overall contender.

