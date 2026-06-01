Giro d’Italia Women GC favourites test legs on Montenars climb ahead of stage 4 mountain time trial

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Anna Van der Breggen ‘accidentally’ climbs into mountain jersey

BUJA, ITALY - JUNE 01: Anna van der Breggen of Netherlands and Team SD Worx - Protime competes in the breakaway during the 37th Giro d&amp;apos;Italia Women 2026, Stage 3 a 156km stage from Bibione to Buja / #UCIWWT / on June 01, 2026 in Buja, Italy. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime) sets the pace in the select lead group on the climb (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stage 3 of the Giro d’Italia Women saw the GC favourites coming to the fore for the first time in the nine-day race. The climb to Montenars, 1.9km at an average 9.1% with the steepest parts at 16%, saw an elite selection, but the four top favourites did not push on after the climb and instead saved their strength for Tuesday’s mountain time trial.

Demi Vollering (FDJ United-Suez) accelerated 300 metres from the top and was followed by Elisa Longo Borghini (UAE Team ADQ), Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx-Protime), and Marlen Reusser (Movistar). At the top of the climb, Femke de Vries (Visma-Lease a Bike) and Niamh Fisher-Black (Lidl-Trek) were two seconds behind, with Isabella Holmgren (Lidl-Trek) following another three seconds down.

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Lukas Knöfler

Lukas Knöfler started working in cycling communications in 2013 and has seen the inside of the scene from many angles. Having worked as press officer for teams and races and written for several online and print publications, he has been Cyclingnews’ Women’s WorldTour correspondent since 2018.

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