Garmin Edge 520 Plus reduced by 25% in early Black Friday deal
The Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS cycling computer is available with 25% off at Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles for Black Friday
In an early Black Friday deal, the Garmin Edge 520 Plus GPS Cycling computer is currently available with 25% off at both Wiggle and Chain Reaction Cycles. Details as to how long the deal will last are unknown, but at the time of writing, the popular cycling head unit is available at £149.99 / US$197.99 / €179.24 / AU$294.73.
Buy the Edge 520 Plus at Wiggle
Buy the Edge 520 Plus at Chain Reaction Cycles
While it has recently been superseded by the newer Edge 530, the Edge 520 Plus is still one of the most accomplished cycle computers available. It is a highly capable GPS computer with more features than most of us will ever require, such as advanced navigation, rider alerts and the preloaded Garmin Cycle Map, turn-by-turn directions, and training metrics such as VO2 max and FTP. Until the launch of the Garmin Edge 530, the 520 Plus featured in our guide to the best cycling computers, and also in our Garmin computer roundup.
If you're not tempted by the Edge 520 Plus but you're looking for a Black Friday deal, take a look at our roundup of the best Black Friday Cycling deals where you'll see deals on everything from cycling computers to deals on road bikes, helmets and more. Alternatively, if you'd like to check out all of our best deals from Wiggle, you can head straight there, or we have a round-up of the best Wiggle Black Friday deals.
