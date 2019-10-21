Evans Cycles Black Friday preview

The Evans Cycles Black Friday holding page is currently looking very quiet. The few words that do currently feature include a couple of links that send readers to the current Evans Cycles bike sale and their concurrent parts, clothing and accessories sale. The remaining text is a simple instruction to 'check back often'. We're still a few weeks away, so that might not a big surprise at this stage, but as the weeks count down, what can we expect from Evans Cycles this Black Friday?

Below, you'll find out what we expect from Evans Cycles this Black Friday, but if you can't wait, and want to browse the Evans Cycles sale yourself.

What did Evans Cycles do last Black Friday?

Looking back to last Black Friday, Evans Cycles waited almost until Black Friday proper before launching their Black Friday cycling sale, but they couldn't resist a few early teaser deals. When the clock struck Friday, however, Black Friday deals were ever-present with the Evans Cycles homepage being a shadow of its former self.

From memory, there were no restrictions as to the products on sale, with bike deals, computers, clothing and accessories all having prices slashed over the Black Friday weekend. Cyclingnews recalls Garmin deals, deals on turbo trainers, a discounted Gore Shakedry jacket and a huge road bike helmet sale.

What do we expect from Evans Cycles for Black Friday 2019?

For Black Friday 2019, we expect Evans Cycles to follow a similar schedule to last year. Rather than the Wiggle Black Friday method of turning the entirety of November black, we expect Evans Cycles to tease us with a few deals in the week running up to the big day, then launch the big Black Friday cycling sale as the clock strikes 12 for Friday.

Evans Cycles' best deals now

Black Friday is still a while away but that doesn't mean you can't bag a deal at Evans Cycles right now. Check out the best of what we've found below, or browse the Evans Cycles Sale for yourself.

Cannondale Synapse - multiple models

Up to 40% off

The Cannondale Synapse is a great endurance road bike with relaxed geometry for all-day comfort. At Evans Cycles, you can currently get a Synapse with up to 40% off, for both men and women.

Mavic Aksium Elite wheelset

Was £269.00 | Now £188.00

The Aksium Elite is a truly solid rim-brake wheelset. With the option to be set up tubeless, and the inclusion of 25c tyres. The weight of 1780g isn't feathery but it's not to be sniffed at when you're saving 30%.View Deal

Shimano Ultegra R8000 groupset

Was £1100.00 | Now £600.00

One of the finest mechanical groupsets ever created, offering crisp shifting and superb braking, the Ultegra R8000 was worth the investment at the RRP. Now with £500 off, we'd be surprised to see a better Black Friday Shimano deal.View Deal

Assos RS short sleeve Dimension Data jersey

Was £150.00 | Now £90.00

If you're after pure race-focussed kit then this Dimension Data jersey should be right up your street. The cut and material are designed to be fast, aerodynamic and breathable, making for a summer jersey fit for the pros. View Deal

Giro Empire ACC Road Shoes

Was £259.99 | Now £129.00

The Giro Empire ACC shoes are a subtly designed lace-up shoe that offers comfort and style in spades. While there are more sizes and colours to choose from at Wiggle, the better price can be found in the Evans Cycles sale. View Deal

If our short round-up of the latest deals hasn't taken your fancy, there's plenty more over at Evans Cycles.

There is currently up to 30% in their bike sale, and up to 70% off clothing, shoes, helmets, parts and accessories.