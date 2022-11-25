Cycling deals under $30 / £30 this Black Friday

It's Black Friday! Don't spend more of your hard-earned money than you need to, and check out our round-up of all the best Black Friday bike deals that will cost you less than $30 / £30.

There are loads of affordable cycling-related products available that won't break the bank and are practical for every cyclist, everything from cycling socks and jerseys, handlebar tape, brake pads, bike lights, tool kits, and even a few of the Black Friday headphones deals have snuck in.

Head down the page to see the deals in full and for links to the rest of our Black Friday deals roundups.

Black Friday deals under $30 / £30

(opens in new tab) Vel Summer Cycling Socks: £15.00 £5.00 at Sigma Sports (opens in new tab)

67% off - Socks might not be at the top of your Christmas list, but you can't deny that they are useful. Sigma is offering three colours with at least 27% off, and with winter approaching, luckily the black pair is the cheapest.

(opens in new tab) Rapha Graphic (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab)Socks | Up to 70% off (opens in new tab)

$7.50 | £6.50 | €8 | A$9

Perhaps the most heavily discounted item in the archive sale, these bold socks will certainly make you stand out from the crowd, especially if you wear them over your bib tights. Discounted in multiple colours and available in a wide range of sizes.

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Pop Bluetooth Earbuds: $24.88 $9.88 at Walmart (opens in new tab)

52% off - These are a really solid little pair of true wireless earbuds, now available for under $10. Given that you get 32+ hrs of playtime in a pocket-sized package, they're a great budget option for the on-the-go.

(opens in new tab) Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones: $19.99 $9.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off - We're not going to try to convince you that a wired pair of over-ear headphones are the best choice for riding, particularly outdoors, but if you're after something really affordable from a brand you know and can trust, then we challenge you to do better than a sub-ten-dollar pair from Sony.

(opens in new tab) Lazer Nuts Kineticore kids: $49.99 $11.97 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

76% off - A truly low-cost helmet for kids from one of the world's leading and most respected brands, available in a single size that's suitable for heads measuring 50cm - 56cm. The 66% off is applied to the black flash yellow version.

(opens in new tab) dhb Deep Winter FLT Glove: £36.00 £14.40 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

60% off - Winter is coming, that much is undeniable, and while many of us will hide away in our spare bedroom riding on Zwift, the hardiest among us will don a pair of dhb Deep Winter FLT gloves and embrace the cold. If that's you, you'll benefit from waterproof and windproof fabrics, reflective detailing, a foam-padded palm, and silicone grippers on your braking fingers.

(opens in new tab) JVC FX29BT In-ear wireless earphones: $39.99 $14.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab)

62% off - These wireless in-ear headphones have up to five hours of runtime and come with a set each of small and medium memory foam earpieces. Recharge time is 2.5 hours. The three-button remote gives you the option to raise or lower the volume without needing to access your phone.

(opens in new tab) Fizik Tempo Microtex Classic Bar Tape: $34.99 $15.94 off at Backcountry (opens in new tab)

46% off - One of the easiest and most affordable ways to give your bike a bit of a spruce up is to change over the bar tape to something fresh and new. If you're a fan of fun, bright colours, you can save a nice amount on Fizik's Tempo Microtex Classic bar tape in yellow, green, pink and white.

(opens in new tab) JLab Go Air Wireless Earphones: £29.99 £15.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

47% off - At nearly half price, these solid little wireless earbuds are even better value. You get 5 hours of playtime from each earbud and an additional 15 from the charging case. They're 20% smaller than the JBud Air too, which is great if you've got smaller ears.

(opens in new tab) Craft Active Extreme CN Base Layer: £40.00 £16.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

60% off - Designed with a high-tech polyester, the Craft Active Extreme base layer sits close to the skin, wicks away sweat quickly whilst keeping you protected against cold air from the outside. It's available in five colours across all sizes.

(opens in new tab) Swiftwick cycling socks: 25% off at Swiftwick (opens in new tab) Swiftwick's collection of single-pair cycling socks are currently discounted by 25% for Black Friday, so these Aspire Seven socks are now priced at $15 instead of $20. They're made with wicking fibres to help keep your feet cooler. There's a similar discount on socks for other activities, including running, hiking and fitness.

(opens in new tab) Hornit Mini Lids kids' | 55% off at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

$39.95 $17.95 If you want a helmet for the little one but don't want to spend a fortune, then this is a great choice for a little over $20. There are numerous designs with between 35% and 55% off.

(opens in new tab) Logo T-Shirt | Up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

$18 | £N/A | €N/A | A$N/A If the large logo isn't your thing and you'd rather keep things a bit more subtle then this sunshine yellow t-shirt is made of the same organic cotton blend, just with a wordmark on the chest instead of across the whole front. A version with a chest pocket is also available (opens in new tab) for up to 60% off.

(opens in new tab) Skullcandy Dime True Wireless Earbuds: $26.99 $19.49 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

28% off - Dime by name, and nudging under the $20 dollar mark, approaching dime by nature too, though the name is more referring to the diminutive size. The battery case only weighs 32g, and they offer 8.5 hours of battery life.

(opens in new tab) dhb Bib Shorts: £40.00 £20.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - Want to get into cycling but don't want to overspend? You'll have probably already noticed dhb; the brand renowned for offering good quality kit at low prices. These basic bibs were already good value at their RRP, but Wiggle's pretty much giving them away now at at half price.

(opens in new tab) dhb Trail Long Sleeve Thermal Zip Jersey: £60.00 £20.00 at Chain Reaction (opens in new tab)

67% off - This trail jersey is designed for off-road riding in spring or autumn weather. It's lightweight but offers plenty of insulation thanks to its waffle fleece fabric. It has just one pocket - on the chest - thumb loops to keep the chill off your wrists and a cut that won't look too out of place in the pub after the ride has finished.

(opens in new tab) Shimano J04C Metallic Disc Brake Pad: $36.00 $22.99 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

36% off - Brake pads have suffered the plight of the pandemic stock shortages more than most other components. To find one in stock is a bonus, to find one discounted is as rare as unicorn poop.

(opens in new tab) Machines for Freedom Endurance Short-Sleeve Jersey - Women's: $177.95 $24.95 at Competitive Cyclist (opens in new tab)

86% off - Machines for Freedom is a women's cycling kit brand with a reputation for good-looking kit. This jazzy jersey is just one example of that and is available with a sizeable 69% off.

(opens in new tab) JBL VIBE 100 TWS: $49.95 $24.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

50% off - Not unlike the Vibe 200 deal above, this deal borrows trickle-down tech and puts it into an affordable package, which is now even better value thanks to Amazon's deal.

(opens in new tab) Föhn Polartec Thermal Pro Fleece: £80.00 £25.00 at Chain Reaction (opens in new tab)

69% off - More of an off-bike or casual top, this one, but at 69% off we thought it was worth a share. Whether you're using it on a gravel ride or commuting to work, the Polartec material will keep you warm and comfortable. Size small has sold out already, but other sizes are currently still available.

(opens in new tab) Altura Airstream Jacket: £49.99 £25.00 at Evans UK (opens in new tab)

50% off - Take advantage of 50% off the Altura airstream jacket. A great lightweight jacket to carry when the weather changes.

(opens in new tab) LifeLine Bike Tool Kit: £49.99 £25.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

49% off - One way to save money on your cycling is to invest in a selection of tools and learn the basics of bike maintenance yourself. This Lifeline tool kit is equipped with everything you're likely to need for the basic jobs, including removing your cassette, changing your chain, swapping your pedals and more.

(opens in new tab) Men's Explore Technical T-shirt | up to 70% off (opens in new tab) $27.00 | £26.00 | €30.00 | A$55.00 Designed for the long-distance rider, the Explore Technical T-shirt comes with a reflective print across the crest and is made from high-wicking fabric, so you'll keep your cool however hot it gets. Rapha also has a discounted women's version. (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Rapha Logo t-shirt: $55.00 $27.50 at Rapha (opens in new tab)

50% off - If you've always wanted a Rapha-branded tee, but found the asking price a bit rich, then this could be your answer, thanks to the 50% saving. The Cyclingnews team can personally attest to the durability of the high-quality cotton construction.

(opens in new tab) Nutcase baby nutty MIPS: $27.93 $27.93 at REI (opens in new tab)

60% off - Designed for infants, this baby nutty MIPS helmet will protect against the risk of rotational brain injuries. And is designed for head sizes from 47-50cm. Take advantage of a great 60% off in the 'sucker punch' and 'love bug' colours.

(opens in new tab) Bontrager Flare RT Rear Light: £50.00 £28.00 at Sigma Sport (opens in new tab)

44% off - One of the best bike lights that you can get to stick on the back of your bike, the Flare RT is said to be visible up to 2km away. I've personally been using one of these lights for the past three years and it's been faultless. It's been sprayed with road grime, gravel muck, and it's been through the washing machine and it's still going strong.

(opens in new tab) Bolle Messenger Helmet: $125.00 $29.03 at Jenson USA (opens in new tab)

77% off - With its urban styling and modern colours, the Bolle Messenger could be a contender for our list of the best e-bike helmets (opens in new tab). It comes with inbuilt LED lights for added visibility, and while the $125 retail price might have put it out of reach, you can have it for under $30 at the moment.

(opens in new tab) Women's Explore Tank| Up to 60% off (opens in new tab)

$30 | £22| €25| A$38

While for many of us it's cold and dark, the explore tank is about as summery a garment as you could hope for if you've got any hot weather riding plans for the coming months. lightweight, super breathable, and now pretty affordable too.

(opens in new tab) dhb Classic Bib Shorts: £60.00 £30.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - While some brands will have you believe you need to spend hundreds on a good pair of bib shorts, dhb has forever been challenging the notion with its quality yet affordable kit. Thanks to the Wiggle Black Friday (opens in new tab) sale, they're currently just £30 a pair.

(opens in new tab) dhb Women's Thermal Bib Tight: £60.00 £30.00 at Wiggle (opens in new tab)

50% off - These women's bib tights are a seriously affordable route into comfortable winter road cycling. They come with a warm fleecy interior fabric, Elastic Interface chamois, reflective details for added visibility and environmentally-friendly Bluesign-approved fabrics

