Boxing Day bike sales UK: Today's top deals and where to find January sales online

The Boxing Day bike sales are a great way to get more for your money when spending your Christmas pocket money.

So that you can spend more time completing the Festive-500, reading your latest subscription of Procycling magazine, or spending time with your family, we've done you a favour and hand-picked some of the best deals from the Boxing Day bike sales and outlined them below.

Should that not be enough, we've also taken a good gander at the retailers that are getting involved with the January sales, and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're up to; call it our gift to you this Christmas.

At this time of year, it's not uncommon to feel the pinch of the purse strings, so don't overstretch yourself just because that shiny carbon bike has 50 per cent off, but if you've been on the hunt for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why pay full whack when you can save a stack?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best cycling deals in the Boxing Day bike sales, and be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any crackers.

Best deals from the UK Boxing Day bike sales

See.Sense Ace Rear Light | 60% off at ProBikeKit

Was £45.00 | Now £17.99

Designed to be safer in traffic, the See.Sense Ace features a sensor which will detect headlights and flash brighter to increase visibility. It offers 200-degrees of visibility and an impressive 125 lumens. At this price, it's one of the best value lights around. View Deal

Vitus Nippy Superlight Balance Bike | 20% off at Wiggle

Was £44.99 | Now £35.99

You know they'll grow out of it before next Christmas, so why bother spending huge money on a tricked out balance bike, when you can get them something that will be durable, adjustable, and really rather affordable. View Deal

dhb Blok Long Sleeve Jersey | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £57.00 | Now £39.99

With two colours and a range of sizes, the Blok jersey features micro-Roubaix fabric for a warm comfortable feel, it features the traditional three pocket layout, along with a fourth security pocket, as well as reflective detailing for safety. View Deal

dhb MODA Women's Long Sleeve Jersey | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £57.00 | Now £39.99

Made from super-soft micro-Roubaix fabric, the Moda women's jersey is super warm, yet lightweight and wicking. There are three standard pockets and an additional security pocket, as well as reflective details for safety at night. View Deal

dhb MODA Women's Thermal Bib Tight | 30% off at Wiggle

Was £66.50 | Now £46.55

Made using eco-friendly Bluesign fabrics, the thermal Roubaix material is designed for cold-weather comfort. The chamois pad is designed to offer comfort for up to three hours at a time, and it's available in sizes 8 to 16. View Deal

Garmin HRM Dual Heart Rate Monitor | 20% off at ProBikeKit

Was £59.99 | Now £47.99

With its dual functionality, the HRM Dual can connect via either ANT+ or Bluetooth, meaning it's perfect to add heart rate data to any of your training rides, be they indoors or out. View Deal

Abus Aventor | 42% off at ProBikeKit

Was £129.99 | Now from £74.99

The Abus Aventor is available at ProBikeKit in all sizes and four colours, The highest you'll pay is £89.99 which is still a saving of over 30%.View Deal

Endura Urban 3 in 1 Waterproof | 44% off at Wiggle

Was £159.99 | Now £89.00

With this discount, it would be a pretty good value proposition for a single jacket. However, for a three in one, it's a no-brainer. What's more, it's available in all sizes so there's something for all of us. View Deal

HJC Furion Road Helmet | 45% off at Wiggle

Was £180.00 | Now from £99.00

With a range of sizes across two colours, this helmet is a great buy for anyone looking to add a bit of aero tech to their ride. View Deal

Castelli Velocissimo ROS Jacket | 36% off at Wiggle

Was £190.00 | Now £120.00

Looking out of the window of the Cyclingnews office right now, we're unsure why Wiggle's decided to drop 36% off the price of a winter jacket, but they have, and you should probably take advantage while stocks last. View Deal

Assos Equipe RS Jacket | 42% off at Wiggle

Was £265.00 | Now £153.00

If you want the ultimate in wet-weather performance, this option from Assos is a lightweight, highly waterproof jacket that'll keep you from overheating during hard rides. Even though it's prime time to buy a winter jacket, Wiggle's still cut the price by a huge amount. View Deal

PBK Bike Travel Case | 60% off at ProBikeKit

Was £474.99 | Now £189.99

If you're hoping the news of a vaccine will allow you to get away on holiday next year, then you might well need a travel case. This PBK own-brand option follows the popular design format that means wheels off with bars turned. It weighs 13.4kg, has anti-crush tech as well as velcro straps to keep your ride safe and secure, and there are lockable catches to keep away prying hands. View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | £329.98 at GoPro

Was £529.98 | Now £329.99

The RRP for the GoPro Hero 9 Black action camera is £429.99, which comes with an SD card. If you buy the bundle as well as a year's subscription to GoPro, you can get the whole lot for £329.99. This effectively means you're getting £529.98 worth of GoPro goodness with a £200 saving, but even if you choose not to use the bundle products or the subscription, you're still getting over £100 off your camera. We don't think you'll find a better deal on the Hero 9 than this.View Deal

FastForward F4D wheelset | 50% off at ProBikeKit

Was £1,449.95 | Now £725.00

Assuming you run disc brakes on your road bike, these wheels would make a brilliant upgrade. They're suited for all-rounders at 45mm deep, they're compatible with SRAM/Shimano 11-speed, and they come with a three-year warranty. View Deal

SRAM Force eTap AXS 2x | 31% off at Wiggle

Was £1400.00 | Now £974.99

This SRAM Force eTap shift kit is compatible with rim brake bikes, and is the ultimate upgrade to your bike. With its wireless shifting, it's easy to fit, and it now gets a huge saving. View Deal

Where can I find Boxing Day bike sales?

There are deals to be found at most stores on Boxing Day, but to save you the effort of trawling the internet to find them, we've outlined a number of cycling retailers below.

ProBikeKit has a Boxing Day bike sale with discounts on lights, wheels, shoes and more. Many of the best deals can be found above, but head over to PBK for even more.

Wiggle has kicked off its sale in style, with savings on bikes, components, accessories and more.

Chain Reaction Cycles is running a new year sale, offering discounts on everything from bikes to socks.

Evans cycles is offering up to 50% off clothing, as well as discounts on 2021 bikes this year.

Amazon has been running its Boxing Day sales since a few days before Christmas, meaning late shoppers could get their gift buying done on a discount.

Tredz is pushing safety with a range of lights and high-vis clothing on offer.

Rutland Cycling has a range of budget electric bikes available, as well as deals on some of the best bike lights around.

Tweeks Cycles is offering up to 60% off in its Boxing Day bike sales.

Hargroves Cycles has slashed the price on all sorts in its Boxing Day bike sales, from aero bikes to electric scooters.

Cyclestore is offering up to 30% off lights, bottles, and more, as well as discounts on Specialized and Giant bikes.

Leisure Lakes has savings on bikes, helmets, clothing and more.

Halfords isn't limited to cycling, but there's plenty to get excited about in the Boxing Day sales.

Science in Sport is offering up to 40% off everything in its Boxing Day sales.

Velocio is offering discounts on a select few items, ranging from rain jackets and winter socks to summer jerseys.

Rapha is running its archive sale, in which you can find everything from road jackets to caps and even saddles.

Proviz is offering 15% off with code XMAS15

