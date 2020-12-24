After-Christmas bike sales USA: Today's best deals and where to find Boxing Day sales

The after-Christmas bike sales are a great time to grab a deal on your next cycling purchase, so whether you've been waiting for your next bike to drop in price, or you're just looking to spend your gift cards, now really is the most wonderful time of the year to get the most bang for your buck.

Cyclingnews has hand-picked some of the best deals from the holiday sales and outlined them below so that you can spend more time with your family or - perhaps more likely this year - tackling the Festive 500 or practising social distancing on the turbo trainer.

However, while the deals below represent our pick of the highlights in the USA, if you get to the end and you've not found the deal of your dreams, fear not. Our cycling deals guide is full of even more bike-based bargains and we've also checked out the retailers that are running after-Christmas bike sales and put together a small roundup of who they are and what they're doing; call it our gift to you this Christmas.

At this time of year, your wallet might be feeling a little lighter than usual, so our advice: don't overstretch yourself for the sake of a discount if you don't need the product on offer. However, if you've been counting on the after-Christmas bike sales for a new bike, the latest GoPro, or a posh new pair of cycling shoes anyway, then why not save some bucks while you're at it?

Scroll down and enjoy a browse of our pick of the best deals in the after-Christmas bike sales, but be sure to come back and let us know if we've missed any.

Best deals from the after-Christmas bike sales in the USA

Planet Bike Shiner Front Bike Light | 25% off

Was $39.99 | Now $29.73

Planet Bike’s 28 LED front light has a maximum of 56 lumens to provide 180-degree visibility, three different shine modes, including flashing for daylight visibility.View Deal

Planet Bike Shiner Rear Bike Light | 25% off

Was $39.99 | Now $29.73

This 28 LED rear light provides 180 degrees of visibility in all light conditions, and has three shine modes to suit any occasion.View Deal

Greg Lemond Yellow Jersey Racer book | 50% off

Was $60.00 | Now $30.00

Are you (or is someone you know) a fan of road racing, in particular road racing history? If so, this book chronicles the life of the first American Tour de France winner, Greg Lemond. Could this be the ideal gift for Christmas? View Deal

Schwalbe Pro One Tubeless tyre | 66% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $85.60 | Now $30.99

These tubeless ready tyres are some of the best around, and while they're currently only available in a 23c, pair those with the wide rims of today and you'll still have a plenty wide enough tyre for all your road riding needs. And let's be honest, with this much of a saving, you can't afford to put off that tubeless conversion any longer. View Deal

Lezyne Strip Drive Pro 300 Rear | 41% off at ProBikeKit USA

Was $66.49 | Now $40.99

This rear light boasts one of the highest lumen outputs on the market, with up to 300 lumens spread over a 270-degree angle. There are 11 modes to choose from, a run time of up to 53 hours of run time, and a range of clips to hold this 53g unit in place. View Deal

REI Co-op Junction cycling rain jacket | 50% off

Was $99.95 | Now $49.83

Designed with a casual fit, the Junction jacket is great for any on- or off-bike adventures in the rain. The recycled, bluesign-approved materials are windproof up to 60mph, so it performs admirably while also being good for the environment. Reflective detailing keeps you safe on the road also. View Deal

Fizik Tempo Argo R3 | 40% off at ProBikeKit

Was $172.99 | Now from $101.49

One of Fizik's more progressive designs, the Tempo Argo is a great choice for road or gravel use. It features a short nose for extra comfort, and this is available in 150mm wide - the narrower of the two available widths. View Deal

Assos ClimaJacketMilleGT | 26% off at Competitive Cyclist

Was $209.00 | Now $154.95

If you live in a rainy area, then you'll be all-too-familiar with those days where the weather just can't make its mind up. For those days, a neatly packable rain shell is a must, and they don't come much better than this from Assos. With Assos' NoFrost material, it's perfect for all but the coldest of days, or wear it over a winter jacket on colder days. View Deal

Garmin Edge 520 Plus | 25% off at Nashbar

Was $279.99 | Now $209.99

The Edge 520 is still a great GPS unit for both on and off-road. Connecting with both Strava and Trailforks so you can try to best your personal records on the road bike or MTB.View Deal

Castelli Alpha RoS 2 Light Limited Edition Jacket | 20% off

Was $279.95 | Now $223.96

Castelli's Alpha RoS 2 Light is perfect for cool weather conditions, particularly during those awkward weeks between seasons where the weather just cannot seem to make up its mind. This jacket features Gore-Tex Infinium Windstopper fabric, which is both lightweight and impenetrable by the cold, while the back is made from Nano Flex Xtra Dry fabric to insulate and wick away sweat.View Deal

GoPro Hero 9 Black bundle | over $200 off at GoPro

Was $549.98 | Now $349.98

Our American readers can now get $200 off the Hero 9, bundled with the floating hand grip, a case, a spare battery and a magnetic swivel clip, when purchasing a year's subscription to GoPro for $49.99.



This effectively means you're getting $549.98 worth of GoPro goodness for $349.98, but even if you choose not to use the subscription, it still gets you the $499.99 bundle for $150 cheaper than you'd otherwise have paid. We don't think you'll find a better deal on the Hero 9 than this.View Deal

Where can I find the after-Christmas bike sales?

If you didn't see what you were looking for, and you're wondering where to spend your Christmas pocket money, a host of cycling deals can be found at the list of stores below.

Competitive Cyclist is one of the largest cycling retailers in the US. Their cycling sale is ongoing and there are deals aplenty, their deals are always worth checking out.

Rei is an outdoor retailer based in the USA. There's always a sale, you can currently get up to 64% off cycling products and even more in other categories. Owing to the store's popularity, the REI deals here are likely to be quick sellers.

Jenson USA is another USA-based retailer and always has thousands of offers available. The deals are great for road, gravel and mountain bikers alike.

ProBikeKit often slashes prices on Castelli clothing, Scicon bike boxes, and an abundance of accessories including power meters and lights. With such a range of high-quality brands stocked, you can be sure the ProBikeKit sale is worth a look.

Wiggle is one of the world's largest online cycling shops, supplying over 70 countries with deals. They're usually one of the first to launch Black Friday, and Wiggle deals are always highly discounted.

BackCountry, the US outdoor sports retailer, is one of the United States' go-to online retailers for bikes, components, clothing and accessories. It doesn't limit itself to cycling though, with fishing, skiing, and even yoga in the range of sports catered for.

Gear sells a whole host of outdoor gear, so expect some tidy cycling discounts.

Gear Coop has a huge cycling section within its sale, including Giro shoes and Look pedals with handsome discounts.

Seshday: It's not all cycling, but there's a good portion of tech that cyclists of both road and mountain bike disciplines will get excited about.

Clever Training is the go-to place for all-things fitness training. With everything from turbo trainers to track pumps, the Clever Training sale has discounts on brands such as Garmin, Suunto, Topeak and more.

Walmart might be a left-field inclusion in this list. We certainly wouldn't recommend a typical supermarket bike, but Walmart has a huge range of electronics, a lot of which are useful to us cyclists - such as GoPro cameras, iPads or laptops for Zwift, Garmin computers, or even some new clippers to keep your legs silky smooth.

Chain Reaction Cycles is owned by Wiggle, and therefore shares many of the same deals as well as an international audience. CRC has been first to launch its Black Friday sales for the past few years.

Amazon isn't exactly the first retailer you think of when shopping for your bike but there's little the world's largest retailer doesn't sell, such as tablets for Zwift or Garmin computers.

Rapha is currently running its Archive Sale, in which, you can get half price on replica EF Pro Cycling kit.

Science In Sport is currently offering 30% off bundles, meaning even better value for money.

Proviz is a manufacturer of super high vis clothing, perfect for the winter commute.

Moosejaw isn't limited to cycling, but it sells a range of great cycling brands. We're particularly interested in its range of discounted gravel bikes.

Eastern Mountain Sports is another outdoor retailer that stocks products from our sport. They don't sell bikes, but their current sale has up to 70% off.

