2022 Road National Champions index

By published

The winners from this year's elite men's and women's competitions around the world

National Championships Italy 2022 - ITT - San Giovanni al Natisone - San Giovanni al Natisone 35,6 km - 22/06/2022 - Filippo Ganna (ITA - INEOS Grenadiers)- photo Tommaso Pelagalli/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
(Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

The end of June marks the Road National Championships for the majority of the UCI cycling nations, with elite men and women battling their compatriots to wear the special jersey of time trial or road national champion.

If a rider is crowned a national champion, they get to wear their national colours (once the design is approved by the UCI) in the discipline which they earned that title.

With the Tour de France, Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on the horizon, many of the new national champions will be flying those colours in the most important races of the summer.

To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions.

2022 Road National Champions
Men's Road RaceWomen's Road RaceMen's Time TrialWomen's Time Trial
ArgentinaEmiliano Contreras Maribel Roxana Aguirre Alejandro Durán Antonella Leonardi
AustraliaLuke Plapp Nicole Frain Rohan Dennis Grace Brown
Austria    
Belgium    
Belize  Oscar Quiroz  
BoliviaDavid Rojas Elizabeth Vasquez Freddy González Rebeca Sarabia
Canada    
Chile  José Luis Rodriguez Catalina Anais Soto
ColombiaSergio Higuita Lina Marcela Hernández Daniel Felipe Martínez  
Costa RicaJason Huertas Krissia Araya Jose Alexis Rodriguez Estefanie Alvarez
Cuba    
CyprusAndreas Miltiadis  Andreas Miltiadis  
Czech Republic    
Denmark    
EcuadorRichard Huera Esther Jessica Galarza Richard Carapaz Paula Andrea Jara
El Salvador  Raúl Edgardo Monroy Sauking Shi
Eritrea    
Estonia  Rein Taaramäe Kristel Sandra Soonik
Ethiopia    
FinlandAnders Bäckman Anniina Ahtosalo Markus Knaapi Anniina Ahtosalo
France    
Germany    
Great Britain    
Guatemala   Jasmin Gabriela Soto
HondurasCristian Triminio Linda Daniela Menendez Cristian Triminio Linda Daniela Menendez
Hungary  Erik Fetter Blanka Vas
Ireland    
Israel    
Italy  Filippo Ganna  
Japan    
Kazakhstan  Yuriy Natarov Makhabbat Umutzhanova
Latvia  Toms SkujinsDana Rožlapa
LesothoKabelo Makatile    
Lithuania   Češulienė Inga
Luxembourg    
Mauritius  Christopher Rougier-lagane Aurelie Halbwachs
Mexico    
MoroccoAchraf ed Doghmy Nora Samoud Mohcine el Kouraji Nora Samoud
NamibiaDrikus Coetzee Vera Looser Jean-paul Burger Vera Looser
Netherlands   Ellen van Dijk
New ZealandJames FouchéOlivia Ray Regan Gough Georgia Williams
Norway    
PanamaBolivar Espinoza Wendy Ducreux Franklin Archibold Cristina Michelle Mata
Poland  Maciej Bodnar  
Portugal    
Puerto Rico    
QatarAbdullah Aljaaidi  Fadhel Alkhater  
Romania    
Singapore    
Slovakia    
Slovenia    
South AfricaReinardt Janse van Rensburg Frances Janse van Rensburg Byron Munton Carla Oberholzer
South Korea    
Spain    
Sweden    
Switzerland    
ThailandJanluang Jetsada Jutatip Maneephan Peerapol Chawchiangkwang Phetdarin Somrat
Ukraine    
United Arab EmiratesYousif Mirza Safia al Sayegh Yousif Mirza Safia al Sayegh
United States    
UruguayGuillermo Thomas Silva Ana Claudia Seijas Gomez  Fabiana Granizal
VenezuelaOrluis Aular Andisabel Luque Orluis Aular Lilibeth Chacón

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Cyclingnews

Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.