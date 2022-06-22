2022 Road National Champions index
The winners from this year's elite men's and women's competitions around the world
The end of June marks the Road National Championships for the majority of the UCI cycling nations, with elite men and women battling their compatriots to wear the special jersey of time trial or road national champion.
If a rider is crowned a national champion, they get to wear their national colours (once the design is approved by the UCI) in the discipline which they earned that title.
With the Tour de France, Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on the horizon, many of the new national champions will be flying those colours in the most important races of the summer.
To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions.
|Men's Road Race
|Women's Road Race
|Men's Time Trial
|Women's Time Trial
|Argentina
|Emiliano Contreras
|Maribel Roxana Aguirre
|Alejandro Durán
|Antonella Leonardi
|Australia
|Luke Plapp
|Nicole Frain
|Rohan Dennis
|Grace Brown
|Austria
|Belgium
|Belize
|Oscar Quiroz
|Bolivia
|David Rojas
|Elizabeth Vasquez
|Freddy González
|Rebeca Sarabia
|Canada
|Chile
|José Luis Rodriguez
|Catalina Anais Soto
|Colombia
|Sergio Higuita
|Lina Marcela Hernández
|Daniel Felipe Martínez
|Costa Rica
|Jason Huertas
|Krissia Araya
|Jose Alexis Rodriguez
|Estefanie Alvarez
|Cuba
|Cyprus
|Andreas Miltiadis
|Andreas Miltiadis
|Czech Republic
|Denmark
|Ecuador
|Richard Huera
|Esther Jessica Galarza
|Richard Carapaz
|Paula Andrea Jara
|El Salvador
|Raúl Edgardo Monroy
|Sauking Shi
|Eritrea
|Estonia
|Rein Taaramäe
|Kristel Sandra Soonik
|Ethiopia
|Finland
|Anders Bäckman
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|Markus Knaapi
|Anniina Ahtosalo
|France
|Germany
|Great Britain
|Guatemala
|Jasmin Gabriela Soto
|Honduras
|Cristian Triminio
|Linda Daniela Menendez
|Cristian Triminio
|Linda Daniela Menendez
|Hungary
|Erik Fetter
|Blanka Vas
|Ireland
|Israel
|Italy
|Filippo Ganna
|Japan
|Kazakhstan
|Yuriy Natarov
|Makhabbat Umutzhanova
|Latvia
|Toms Skujins
|Dana Rožlapa
|Lesotho
|Kabelo Makatile
|Lithuania
|Češulienė Inga
|Luxembourg
|Mauritius
|Christopher Rougier-lagane
|Aurelie Halbwachs
|Mexico
|Morocco
|Achraf ed Doghmy
|Nora Samoud
|Mohcine el Kouraji
|Nora Samoud
|Namibia
|Drikus Coetzee
|Vera Looser
|Jean-paul Burger
|Vera Looser
|Netherlands
|Ellen van Dijk
|New Zealand
|James Fouché
|Olivia Ray
|Regan Gough
|Georgia Williams
|Norway
|Panama
|Bolivar Espinoza
|Wendy Ducreux
|Franklin Archibold
|Cristina Michelle Mata
|Poland
|Maciej Bodnar
|Portugal
|Puerto Rico
|Qatar
|Abdullah Aljaaidi
|Fadhel Alkhater
|Romania
|Singapore
|Slovakia
|Slovenia
|South Africa
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg
|Frances Janse van Rensburg
|Byron Munton
|Carla Oberholzer
|South Korea
|Spain
|Sweden
|Switzerland
|Thailand
|Janluang Jetsada
|Jutatip Maneephan
|Peerapol Chawchiangkwang
|Phetdarin Somrat
|Ukraine
|United Arab Emirates
|Yousif Mirza
|Safia al Sayegh
|Yousif Mirza
|Safia al Sayegh
|United States
|Uruguay
|Guillermo Thomas Silva
|Ana Claudia Seijas Gomez
|Fabiana Granizal
|Venezuela
|Orluis Aular
|Andisabel Luque
|Orluis Aular
|Lilibeth Chacón
