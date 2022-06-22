2022 Road National Champions index

The end of June marks the Road National Championships for the majority of the UCI cycling nations, with elite men and women battling their compatriots to wear the special jersey of time trial or road national champion.

If a rider is crowned a national champion, they get to wear their national colours (once the design is approved by the UCI) in the discipline which they earned that title.

With the Tour de France, Giro Donne and Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift on the horizon, many of the new national champions will be flying those colours in the most important races of the summer.

To keep you up to date will all the action, Cyclingnews has compiled a list of the national champions.