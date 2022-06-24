Ben Healy wins Irish time trial title

By published

EF Education-EasyPost rider claims his first senior championship

Ben Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) won the Irish TT title over George Peden (Team PB Performance - L) and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers - R)
Ben Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) won the Irish TT title over George Peden (Team PB Performance - L) and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers - R) (Image credit: Sean Rowe Images)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed his first elite national title, winning Ireland's time trial championship in Nenagh.

The 21-year-old smashed the competition, covering the 32.13-kilometre course in 37:50, a full minute and 32 seconds faster than second-placed George Peden (Team PB Performance).

Peden, a 22-year-old amateur, beat out Ineos Grenadiers' Eddie Dunbar by just fractions of a second to take the silver medal.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

Latest on Cyclingnews