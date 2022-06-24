Ben Healy wins Irish time trial title

Ben Healy (EF Education-Easy Post) won the Irish TT title over George Peden (Team PB Performance - L) and Eddie Dunbar (Ineos Grenadiers - R)

Ben Healy (EF Education-EasyPost) claimed his first elite national title, winning Ireland's time trial championship in Nenagh.

The 21-year-old smashed the competition, covering the 32.13-kilometre course in 37:50, a full minute and 32 seconds faster than second-placed George Peden (Team PB Performance).

Peden, a 22-year-old amateur, beat out Ineos Grenadiers' Eddie Dunbar by just fractions of a second to take the silver medal.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)