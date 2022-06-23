Lowden crowned women's time trial champion at British nationals
Leah Dixon takes silver and Elizabeth Holden bronze
Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) was the best in the women’s time trial on Thursday in Dumfries at the British national championships. The former UCI Hour Record holder completed the 44.2km course in a winning time of 28:44.
Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvélo) improved from her third place last year to the silver position. Elizabeth Holden (La Col Wahoo) was one second faster than Emily Meakin (AWOL O’Shea) to secure the bronze.
At the midpoint of the race against the clock, Sarah Storey was in the hot seat with a time of 29:45. She would finish the day in eighth.
“I’m very, very pleased," Lowden said. "Obviously I was eyeing it up last year so this year to come out and do a ride I’m really pleased with – there was nothing left on the road today. I really enjoyed it, it was a beautiful course.”
