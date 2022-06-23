Lowden crowned women's time trial champion at British nationals

Image 1 of 6 Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) wins 2022 British National time trial championship (Image credit: Sam Wilkerson/SWpix ) Image 1 of 6 In Dumfries, Scotland, Joss Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) shows off her gold medal from winning the Elite Women's Time Trial (Image credit: Alex Whitehead/SWpixc ) Image 1 of 6 Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) win 2022 time trial championship at British Road Nationals (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix ) Image 1 of 6 Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) about to be crowned women's time trial champion at British Road Nationals (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix ) Image 1 of 6 Elizabeth Holden (La Col Wahoo) celebrates the bronze medal (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix ) Image 1 of 6 Women's time trial podium (LtoR): silver medalist Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvélo), winner Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling), and bronze medalist Elizabeth Holden (La Col Wahoo) (Image credit: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix ) Image 1 of 6

Joscelin Lowden (Uno-X Pro Cycling) was the best in the women’s time trial on Thursday in Dumfries at the British national championships. The former UCI Hour Record holder completed the 44.2km course in a winning time of 28:44.

Leah Dixon (Bianchi Hunt Morvélo) improved from her third place last year to the silver position. Elizabeth Holden (La Col Wahoo) was one second faster than Emily Meakin (AWOL O’Shea) to secure the bronze.

At the midpoint of the race against the clock, Sarah Storey was in the hot seat with a time of 29:45. She would finish the day in eighth.

“I’m very, very pleased," Lowden said. "Obviously I was eyeing it up last year so this year to come out and do a ride I’m really pleased with – there was nothing left on the road today. I really enjoyed it, it was a beautiful course.”



Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)