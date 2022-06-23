Cordon-Ragot wins sixth women's French time trial title

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) won won the French national time trial championship for elite women for a sixth time. She completed the 25.3km course in Cholet in 33:50.

Completing the podium in the same positions as last year, Juliette Labous (Team DSM) was second, 27 seconds back, and Cédrine Kerbaol (Cofidis Women) was third, 35 seconds back.

The 32-year-old Breton cyclist has dominated the race against the clock since first winning in 2015.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)