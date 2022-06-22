Mollema beats Dumoulin to Dutch TT title

Bauke Mollema won the first Dutch national title of his career on Wednesday, beating Tom Dumoulin (Jumbo-Visma) in the 29.4-kilometre test in Emmen.

The new Dutch champion joins compatriot Ellen van Dijk, Italian champion Elisa Longo-Borghini and Latvian champion Toms Skujins in claiming the title as part of the Trek-Segafredo organisation.

Mollema, not a noted time trialist, beat Dumoulin by 31 seconds with teammate Daan Hoole in third at 32 seconds.

“I didn't expect this to be possible. I secretly hoped for a medal," Mollema said to AD.nl.

"Today I had a super day. Everything went perfectly. For example, I was very good at staying aero. I surprised myself too, because I didn't expect this to be possible. I secretly hoped for a medal. But really winning and with a lead of half a minute, I had never imagined that.”

The Dutchman admitted to having a "love-hate" relationship with time trialists and never as competitive as specialists like Dumoulin or Jos van Emden.

"But the time trials have gone very well in recent years. I was already thinking about it and this year it happened."

The win means Mollema will wear the Dutch colours on the opening stage of the Tour de France in Copenhagen.

“Yes, my sports director just told me that I can start in Copenhagen in the red-white-and blue in the Tour.

“That is going to be very nice. It does give a kick. I have never been able to win an Dutch championship, not even as a youth.”

