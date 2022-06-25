Cordon-Ragot claims French TT-road race double
By Patrick Fletcher published
Trek-Segafredo rider beats Verhulst in two-up sprint
Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the French national road race title for the second time in her career on Saturday, doubling up after her mid-week time trial victory.
The 32-year-old, who won the title in 2020, beat Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) in a two-up sprint for the line in Cholet.
Noémie Abgrall (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime) claimed the bronze medal and the final spot on the podium, leading home a chasing group of five riders.
Cordon-Ragot, who'd claimed the sixth TT crown of her career on Wednesday, attacked from the chasing pack to bridge over to a dangerous breakaway on the penultimate lap of the Cholet course. Verhulst went with her but big names like Juliette Labous (DSM) and Aude Biannic (Movistar) were stuck behind.
Cordon-Ragot attacked again on the Séguinière climb before responding to an attack from Verhulst as the pair went clear of the rest. It was settled in a sprint, with the Trek-Segafredo rider shading it before throwing her hands in the air.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cordon-Ragot claims French TT-road race doubleTrek-Segafredo rider beats Verhulst in two-up sprint
-
Mavi Garcia does the triple-double at Spanish nationalsUAE Team ADQ rider follows TT win with road race title for third straight year
-
Women pro cyclists protest at US Nationals after Supreme Court strikes down Roe v WadeAthletes take a knee in solidarity on the start line of elite women’s criterium in Knoxville
-
Lefevere questions Van Aert's knee injury'I'm not going to say it didn't happen, but...' says QuickStep-AlphaVinyl manager