Cordon-Ragot claims French TT-road race double

Audrey Cordon-Ragot (Trek-Segafredo) claimed the French national road race title for the second time in her career on Saturday, doubling up after her mid-week time trial victory.

The 32-year-old, who won the title in 2020, beat Gladys Verhulst (Le Col-Wahoo) in a two-up sprint for the line in Cholet.

Noémie Abgrall (Stade Rochelais Charente-Maritime) claimed the bronze medal and the final spot on the podium, leading home a chasing group of five riders.

Cordon-Ragot, who'd claimed the sixth TT crown of her career on Wednesday, attacked from the chasing pack to bridge over to a dangerous breakaway on the penultimate lap of the Cholet course. Verhulst went with her but big names like Juliette Labous (DSM) and Aude Biannic (Movistar) were stuck behind.

Cordon-Ragot attacked again on the Séguinière climb before responding to an attack from Verhulst as the pair went clear of the rest. It was settled in a sprint, with the Trek-Segafredo rider shading it before throwing her hands in the air.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)