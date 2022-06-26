Mark Cavendish wins British title in stunning all-action display
By Patrick Fletcher published
Manxman picks off Watson and Richardson in final sprint after attacking display
Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed the second British road race title of his career on Sunday with a stunning all-action display in Dumfries and Galloway.
The Manxman may be known for his bunch sprinting but, yet again at nationals, he showcased his all-round racing ability with an attacking and crafty performance in a typically chaotic edition in wet and windy Scotland.
He was in several very early breakaways before entering the key 14-rider selection on the finishing circuit, then made the cut when it split in two and got down to the final three before, finally, he was able to use his sprinting speed to finish it off.
If he hadn't, it would have been a big upset, given he was the only professional rider in the final trio. Samuel Watson is still an U23 riding for Groupama-FDJ's development team, while Alexandar Richardson has no team this year and is riding as a privateer.
Watson was an attacking presence in the finale while Richardson - who rode for Alpecin-Fenix last year - played poker and forced Cavendish to close gaps. The race, however, came down to the final drag up King Street and Cavendish prevailed, with Watson pipping Richardson to the silver medal.
More to follow
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Mark Cavendish wins British title in stunning all-action displayManxman picks off Watson and Richardson in final sprint after attacking display
-
Emma Langley attacks from two-rider break to win US Pro women's road race titleLauren De Crescenzo settles for second with Lauren Stephens in third
-
Filippo Zana wins Italian men's road race titleBardiani rider victorious in four-man sprint
-
Nils Politt celebrates solo road race win at German Road ChampionshipsBora-Hansgrohe rider seals title victory ahead of Arndt and Geschke