Mark Cavendish wins British title in stunning all-action display

Mark Cavendish (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) claimed the second British road race title of his career on Sunday with a stunning all-action display in Dumfries and Galloway.

The Manxman may be known for his bunch sprinting but, yet again at nationals, he showcased his all-round racing ability with an attacking and crafty performance in a typically chaotic edition in wet and windy Scotland.

He was in several very early breakaways before entering the key 14-rider selection on the finishing circuit, then made the cut when it split in two and got down to the final three before, finally, he was able to use his sprinting speed to finish it off.

If he hadn't, it would have been a big upset, given he was the only professional rider in the final trio. Samuel Watson is still an U23 riding for Groupama-FDJ's development team, while Alexandar Richardson has no team this year and is riding as a privateer.

Watson was an attacking presence in the finale while Richardson - who rode for Alpecin-Fenix last year - played poker and forced Cavendish to close gaps. The race, however, came down to the final drag up King Street and Cavendish prevailed, with Watson pipping Richardson to the silver medal.

More to follow

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)