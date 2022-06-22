Longo Borghini repeats as Italian TT champion

By published

Trek-Segafredo rider tops FDJ duo Guazzini and Cavalli

HARLOW ENGLAND JUNE 07 Elisa Longo Borghini of Italy and Team Trek Segafredo during the team presentation prior to the 8th The Womens Tour 2022 Stage 2 a 921km stage from Harlow to Harlow WomensTour UCIWWT on June 07 2022 in Harlow England Photo by Justin SetterfieldGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) claimed her ninth elite national title in San Giovanni al Natisone on Wednesday, taking the victory in the 35.6-kilometre elite women's time trial with a winning time of 46:31.

The national title is Longo Borghini's sixth in the time trial and adds to her trio of road race national championship victories.

Longo Borghini topped FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope's Vittoria Guazzini by 32 seconds, with Marta Cavalli, also of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, third at 1:02. 

Laura Weislo

Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.

