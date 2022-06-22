Longo Borghini repeats as Italian TT champion
By Laura Weislo published
Trek-Segafredo rider tops FDJ duo Guazzini and Cavalli
Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) claimed her ninth elite national title in San Giovanni al Natisone on Wednesday, taking the victory in the 35.6-kilometre elite women's time trial with a winning time of 46:31.
The national title is Longo Borghini's sixth in the time trial and adds to her trio of road race national championship victories.
Longo Borghini topped FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope's Vittoria Guazzini by 32 seconds, with Marta Cavalli, also of FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine-Futuroscope, third at 1:02.
Laura Weislo has been with Cyclingnews since 2006 after making a switch from a career in science. As Deputy Editor, she coordinates coverage for North American events and global news. A former elite-level road racer who dabbled in cyclo-cross and track, Laura has a passion for all three disciplines. When not working she likes to go camping and explore lesser traveled roads, paths and gravel tracks.
Longo Borghini repeats as Italian TT championTrek-Segafredo rider tops FDJ duo Guazzini and Cavalli
