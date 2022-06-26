Filippo Zana wins Italian men's road race title

By published

Bardiani rider victorious in four-man sprint

National Championships Italy 2022 - Eliteâ€™ Road race - Marina di Ginosa - Alberobello 220 km - 26/06/2022 - Filippo Zana (ITA - Bardiani - CSF - FaizanÃ¨) - photo Massimo Fulgenzi/SprintCyclingAgencyÂ©2022
Filippo Zana is the new Italian champion (Image credit: Sprint Cycling Agency)

Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF) won the Italian national road race title on Sunday, sprinting to victory from a four-man group. 

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had to settle for silver while Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) took the bronze medal and the final spot on the podium. 

Andream Piccolo (Drone Hopper-Androni) trailed home in fourth before Filippo Baroncini (Trek-Segafredo) beat Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF) for fifth place at 27 seconds.

Marco Tizza (Bingoal-WB) then placed seventh before the first main group came come at 48 seconds. 

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher

Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.

Latest on Cyclingnews