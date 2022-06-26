Filippo Zana wins Italian men's road race title

Filippo Zana is the new Italian champion

Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF) won the Italian national road race title on Sunday, sprinting to victory from a four-man group.

Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had to settle for silver while Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) took the bronze medal and the final spot on the podium.

Andream Piccolo (Drone Hopper-Androni) trailed home in fourth before Filippo Baroncini (Trek-Segafredo) beat Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF) for fifth place at 27 seconds.

Marco Tizza (Bingoal-WB) then placed seventh before the first main group came come at 48 seconds.

