Filippo Zana wins Italian men's road race title
By Patrick Fletcher published
Bardiani rider victorious in four-man sprint
Filippo Zana (Bardiani-CSF) won the Italian national road race title on Sunday, sprinting to victory from a four-man group.
Lorenzo Rota (Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert) had to settle for silver while Samuele Battistella (Astana Qazaqstan) took the bronze medal and the final spot on the podium.
Andream Piccolo (Drone Hopper-Androni) trailed home in fourth before Filippo Baroncini (Trek-Segafredo) beat Filippo Fiorelli (Bardiani-CSF) for fifth place at 27 seconds.
Marco Tizza (Bingoal-WB) then placed seventh before the first main group came come at 48 seconds.
Deputy Editor - Europe. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2021 he has been Deputy Editor - Europe, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.
