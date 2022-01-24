AusCycling Road National Championships 2022
Latest News from the Race
James Whelan fights for WorldTour return at Australian Road Nationals'There is a reason why that wasn't very painful. I was crazy motivated' says Whelan after coming second with scorching solo
New Australian champion Frain fights back in pursuit of European cycling dream'If someone says you can't do it, I say I'll show you' says road race title winner
Luke Plapp secures Australian elite men's road race titleNew Ineos Grenadiers rider chases down Whelan, who holds on for second, Johnston third
The AusCycling Road National Championships will return to its early January time-slot in 2022 – after having run in February in 2021 – with the opening up of the international border and easing of quarantine restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic likely to make it easier for European-based professional riders to return to take part in the competition for a national title.
The event, run in and around Ballarat, starts with the individual time trials, moves onto the criteriums in the heart of the Victorian city and then finishes with the elite road races. These will return to the traditional circuit starting and finishing in the small town of Buninyong, with its repeats of the Mount Buninyong climb wearing down riders and reducing the peloton as the laps go on.
Stages
AusCycling Road National Championships 202211 January 2022 - 16 January 2022 | Ballarat | CN
Latest Content on the Race
James Whelan fights for WorldTour return at Australian Road Nationals
By Simone Giuliani published
News ‘There is a reason why that wasn’t very painful. I was crazy motivated’ says Whelan after coming second with scorching solo
New Australian champion Frain fights back in pursuit of European cycling dream
By Simone Giuliani published
News 'If someone says you can't do it, I say I'll show you' says road race title winner
Rohan Dennis: Australian time trial win came down to training and confidence
By Simone Giuliani published
News 'I knew that if I could do the numbers I was doing in training, that everything would be good’
