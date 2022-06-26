Nils Politt celebrates solo road race win at German Road Championships
By Kirsten Frattini published
Bora-Hansgrohe rider seals title victory ahead of Arndt and Geschke
Nils Politt (Bora-hansgrohe) won the elite men's road race title at the German Road Championships. Politt soloed to the victory, winning the championship-title race by 47 seconds ahead of runner-up Nikias Arndt (Team DSM) and 2:45 ahead of third-placed Simon Geschke (Cofidis).
"It's something very special. I'm already looking forward to wearing the championship jersey for a year. I noticed on Friday [Time Trial] that I'm in good shape. We wanted and had to make the race difficult, even if three men were missing with Maximilian Schachmann, Jonas Koch and Anton Palzer," said Politt, who also finished third in the time trial, in a Radsport report.
The elite men raced 187 kilometres from Neheim to Kahler Asten. Politt and Arndt formed a breakaway and gained a minute on a chasing field that had been reduced to some 40 riders due the difficulty of the route.
Although the pair were eventually caught, they attacked again and this time Lennard Kämna and Emanuel Buchmann (also Bora-hansgrohe), and Geschke bridged across.
Kämna led the race onto the final two circuits where Arndt and Politt distanced their breakaway companions to form the winning move.
The pair started the last lap before the 14-kilometres with a lead of more than a minute over Kämna, Geschke, Buchmann and Johannes Adamietz (Saris Rouvy Sauerland Team).
Pilott and Arndt extended their lead to two minutes, held over the last climb. Pilott attacked Arndt with four kilometres to go and built a sizeable lead before securing the victory.
Behind, Geschke and Buchmann were on the hunt for the remaining spot on the podium with Geschke sprinting for third.
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
