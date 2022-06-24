Paula Findlay surprises with women's TT win at Canadian Road Championships
By Rob Jones published
Marie-Soleil Blais takes second behind the professional triathlete while Leah Kirchmann completes the podium
Paula Findlay, stunned the women's field in the time trial at the 2022 Canadian Road Championships, with the professional triathlete taking the national title in wet conditions.
The time trials were held in the small town of Beaumont, south of the western city of Edmonton, on a 16 kilometre rectangular circuit. The course had a few rolling sections, but was basically flat, with a tailwind on the long side out and headwind coming back. The women faced light rain for their two lap race
Findlay, who represented Canada at the 2012 Olympics, decided to enter the race because it was nearby and led through every split, finishing 39 seconds ahead of repeating silver medalist Marie-Soleil Blais (Team Farto - BTC). Former national champion Leah Kirchmann (Team DSM) was a further 14 seconds back.
"Because the Championships were in my hometown I decided to race the TT and surprisingly won," said Findlay. "I train on time trial bikes all the time for triathlon, that's my specialty, although my races are usually 90km, so it was a bit different training for this short distance; I've been doing some shorter, harder intervals for the past month.”
“I don't know the women racing so I did a bit of research and knew there would be a good field here, so I was hoping for a top five, but I didn't know if that was realistic. I know my power is really good and that there really aren't a lot of women who can do a higher power output than me, so it was more about being aero, being comfortable on the [UCI-legal] bike. I surprised myself."
Defending champion Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) was a late scratch due to illness.
Results powered by FirstCycling
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Paula Findlay surprises with women's TT win at Canadian Road ChampionshipsMarie-Soleil Blais takes second behind the professional triathlete while Leah Kirchmann completes the podium
-
David Gaudu extends with Groupama-FDJ before Tour de France GC challenge‘I can't see myself racing under any other colours’ says French rider after signing on through till the end of 2025
-
What’s in store for the Women’s Tour Down Under now it has hit the top-tier?Interview with new team of race directors, Stuart O’Grady, Annette Edmondson and Carlee Taylor
-
Vos balances 'training and relaxation' ahead of Giro Donne, Tour de France FemmesJumbo-Visma rider kicks off next block of racing at Dutch Championships