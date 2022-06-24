García Pierna sees off WorldTour pros to win Spanish time trial championship

Oier Lazkano (Movistar Team, 2nd), Raul Garci­a Pierna (Equipo Kern Pharma, 1st) and Xabier Mikel Azparren (Euskaltel - Euskadi) on the Spanish men's time trial championship podium

Raul García Pierna, 21, has taken a spectacular maiden win in his professional career by clinching the Spanish men’s time trial title on Friday ahead of a strong field of WorldTour racers.

A pro since 2021, García Pierna took the win on the 38.5 kilometre course in southern Mallorca by 15 seconds ahead of Movistar’s Oier Lazkano, with Euskaltel’s Xabier Azparren clinching the bronze.

In fourth place was talented young Ineos Grenadiers racer Carlos Rodriguez, 31 seconds back, with defending champion Ion Izagirre (Cofidis) fifth at 39 seconds. Another promising young Spanish racer, Juan Ayuso (UAE Team Emirates) took seventh.

The son of 1990s pro Félix García Casas, García Pierna’s win is the second for Kern Pharma this season after a victory for Roger Adría in the opening stage of the Route d’Occitanie last week and the team's first on home soil.

