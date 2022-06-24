Mavi Garcia makes it three in a row in Spanish time trial championship

Mavi Garcia (UAE Team ADQ) laid claim to her fourth Spanish time trial title and her third in a row with a dominant performance in the 21.6-kilometre test at Cala Millor on Mallorca.

It's the seventh national title for the former duathlete who burst onto the scene in 2016. Since her first road race championship that year, Garcia has won the Spanish time trial title in 2018, 2020 and 2021 and road race championships in 2020 and 2021.

Her latest triumph came with a 52-second advantage on Sheyla Gutierrez (Movistar) with Sandra Alonso (Ceratizit-WNT) fractions of a second behind in third.

"Today I felt very good and even when I was racing I felt very calm because I could see that everything was going according to plan," Garcia said.

"Although I must admit that the approach to the race was not at all easy, with a series of problems that happened to the bike and a wheel and that until the last second before the start didn’t allow me to have the bike in place. But all's well that ends well and I’m very happy to have won again."

