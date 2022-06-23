Ethan Hayter defends British time trial title
By Cyclingnews published
Daniel Bigham second and James Shaw third in Dumfries
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Ethan Hayter defends British time trial titleDaniel Bigham second and James Shaw third in Dumfries
-
Leah Thomas wins US time trial national crownNeben takes silver while 20-year-old Ta-Perez earns bronze
-
Armirail bests Cavagna to win French time trial championshipBenjamin Thomas rounds out podium in Cholet
-
Van Avermaet: I felt ready to ride the Tour de FranceVeteran Belgian star says non-selection for Tour is a 'big disappointment'