Elisa Balsamo secures women's road race title at Italian Road Championships

Elisa Balsamo (Trek-Segafredo) won her first elite women's road race title at the Italian Championships. The reigning World Champion won the sprint to take the title from runner-up Rachele Barbieri (Liv Racing Xstra) and third-placed Barbara Guarischi (Movistar Team).

The women raced a pan-flat route between Medolla and San Felice sul Panaro under warm 40 Celcius. The race was all together at the 60km mark indicating that the field looked all but set for a bunch sprint.

Defending champion Elisa Longo Borghini, who normally races for Trek-Segafredo, lined up for the flamme Oro-Polizia jersey for the national championships.

More to follow...

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)