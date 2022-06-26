Liane Lippert victorious at women's German Road Championships

Liane Lippert (Team DSM) secured her second career women's road race title at the German Road Championships on Sunday.

Lippert outsprinted a breakaway to beat runner-up Ricarda Bauernfeind (Canyon-SRAM Generation) and third-placed Nadine Gill (Sopela Women's Team).

“It was a hard course this year which suited us well. It was a loop of around 12 kilometres and it was kind of a classic style route. There was a climb after two kilometres on the route and I opened the race up really early because we wanted to get rid of the sprinters," said Lippert, who last won the road race title in 2018.

"In the finish it was a long uphill drag and the last final kilometre got steeper but not steep enough to attack so I focused on the sprint and that went really well. Tactically, I think it was a really good race. I rode smart, saved energy when I could and I’m super happy that it then paid off in the sprint. I’m delighted to win the jersey again.”

The women raced a hilly 122km where Lippert was part of a decisive five-rider breakaway that included Bauernfeind, Gill along with Clara Koppenburg (Cofidis Women Team) and Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM Generation).

Lippert was strongest on the uphill breakaway sprint to the finish line to claim the win in the sprint and the national road title for the second time in her career.

Bauernfeind was second, Gill third, Koppenburg, and Niedermaier at 11 seconds back. Aileen Schweikart (Bizkaia Durango) was the next to cross the line in sixth at 8:30 back.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)