Ellen van Dijk wins women's Dutch time trial title

Ellen van Dijk added another Dutch time trial title to her long list of accolades in the discipline covering the 29.4km route in 35:55. The reigning Time Trial World Champion and World Hour Record holder beat her Trek-Segafredo teammate Shirin van Anrooij by 1:03 and Jumbo-Visma's Riejanne Markus by 1:38 in Emmen.

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)