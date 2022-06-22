Ellen van Dijk wins women's Dutch time trial title
By Kirsten Frattini published
Shirin van Anrooij second and Riejanne Markus third in Emmen
Ellen van Dijk added another Dutch time trial title to her long list of accolades in the discipline covering the 29.4km route in 35:55. The reigning Time Trial World Champion and World Hour Record holder beat her Trek-Segafredo teammate Shirin van Anrooij by 1:03 and Jumbo-Visma's Riejanne Markus by 1:38 in Emmen.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
