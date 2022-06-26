Ineos youngster Carlos Rodríguez wins Spanish road race title

Carlos Rodríguez (Ineos Grenadiers) continued his breakthrough season with a first national title, soloing to victory at the Spanish championship road race on Sunday.

The 21-year-old, who won a stage of the Tour of the Basque Country as well as a number of stage racing top-fives, was a cut above the rest on the hilly Mallorca circuit.

He crossed the line 51 seconds ahead of anyone else, with Jesús Herrada getting the better of Alex Aranburu in a two-up sprint for second place.

There was more than a minute back to the next finisher, with Ayuso leading home a six-man group at 2:04.

After a flat start, the 186km race came down to four laps of a 21km circuit that reached 2,500 metres of elevation gain thanks to the repeat climbs up the 6km Col de Sa Creu.

On the penultimate ascent, Rodríguez, after responding to attacks with apparent ease, forced the pace and split the group down to six. When they came around for the final ascent, he hit the pedals again and went clear, never to be seen again.

He dived down the descent and held his advantage to give himself time to celebrate in the home straight, earning the right to wear the Spanish champion's jersey in his expected Grand Tour debut at the Vuelta a España later this year.