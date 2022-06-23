Lotte Kopecky wins fourth women's Belgian time trial title

Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins women's Beligan time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins women's Beligan time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins women's Beligan time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins women's Beligan time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5 Lotte Kopecky wins women's Beligan time trial title (Image credit: Getty Images ) Image 1 of 5

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won her fourth consecutive time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Gavere.

Kopecky covered the 23.1km in a winning time of 31:12 beating runner-up Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM Racing) by 1:04 and third-placed Britt Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG Team) by 1:08.

“I wanted to win today by more than 14 seconds,” Kopecky said in an interview with WielerFlits, referencing last year's victory margin.

“Then I had to make up for a second after the first lap and pull out all the stops on the second lap. Now it was the other way around. I now had a fairly reassuring lead after the first lap. This gave me the confidence to keep up the pace I had.”

Kopecky said the difference between this year's margin of victory and last year's came down to better form and equipment.

“It is now a lot better, both in terms of condition and material. I also worked on my time trial position. When I compare my position with last year, it really makes a world of difference," she said.

Kopecky will not turn her attention to defending her road race title on Sunday in Middelkerke.

“It is my goal to extend my title, although it will not be an easy task. A lot of women are going to give me a hard time," she said. "The race is still to be run. I have a chance in a bunch sprint, but of course it would be best to stay ahead with a group. That also means less pressure.”

