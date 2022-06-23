Lotte Kopecky wins fourth women's Belgian time trial title
By Kirsten Frattini published
Shari Bossuyt second and Britt Knaven third in Gavere
Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx) won her fourth consecutive time trial title at the Belgian Road Championships in Gavere.
Kopecky covered the 23.1km in a winning time of 31:12 beating runner-up Shari Bossuyt (Canyon-SRAM Racing) by 1:04 and third-placed Britt Knaven (AG Insurance-NXTG Team) by 1:08.
“I wanted to win today by more than 14 seconds,” Kopecky said in an interview with WielerFlits, referencing last year's victory margin.
“Then I had to make up for a second after the first lap and pull out all the stops on the second lap. Now it was the other way around. I now had a fairly reassuring lead after the first lap. This gave me the confidence to keep up the pace I had.”
Kopecky said the difference between this year's margin of victory and last year's came down to better form and equipment.
“It is now a lot better, both in terms of condition and material. I also worked on my time trial position. When I compare my position with last year, it really makes a world of difference," she said.
Kopecky will not turn her attention to defending her road race title on Sunday in Middelkerke.
“It is my goal to extend my title, although it will not be an easy task. A lot of women are going to give me a hard time," she said. "The race is still to be run. I have a chance in a bunch sprint, but of course it would be best to stay ahead with a group. That also means less pressure.”
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
after your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Kirsten Frattini is an honours graduate of Kinesiology and Health Science from York University in Toronto, Canada. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's WorldTour. She has worked in both print and digital publishing, and started with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. Moving into a Production Editor's role in 2014, she produces and publishes international race coverage for all men's and women's races including Spring Classics, Grand Tours, World Championships and Olympic Games, and writes and edits news and features. As the Women's Editor at Cyclingnews, Kirsten also coordinates and oversees the global coverage of races, news, features and podcasts about women's professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cordon-Ragot wins sixth women's French time trial titleRepeat podium performances for Juliette Labous in second and Cedrine Kerbaol in third
-
Lotte Kopecky wins fourth women's Belgian time trial titleShari Bossuyt second and Britt Knaven third in Gavere
-
Haga believes consistency will be rewarded at US NationalsThird time could be the charm after pair of silver medals in time trial and recharge at Human Powered Health
-
Rapha Explore Lightweight Gilet review: The perfect accompaniment to gravel-casual attireSuperlight and ultra packable, but definitely for use with baggies rather than a jersey