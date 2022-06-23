Leah Thomas wins US time trial national crown

Neben takes silver while 20-year-old Ta-Perez earns bronze

Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo) scorched the 23.2km course and won the US women’s time trial national title. Four-time US time trial champion Amber Neben repeated as the silver medalist, 44 seconds off the winning pace of 29:38. A surprise among the 27 riders in the field was 20-year-old Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized), who held on for the bronze. 

Thomas was the only rider to go under the 30-minute mark for the full two laps along the banks of Melton Lake on a familiar 11.6km flat course. 2021 silver medalist Neben was the final rider on the course, but could not make up enough time.

Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) recorded the fastest split time from the first of three waves of riders, clocking 15:54. Once the final wave took the course, the split time kept getting lower, with Thomas posting the only sub-15-minute lap, recording a time 19 seconds faster than Neben.

With her third-placed finish in the overall, 2Ta-Perez also took the U23 honours for women. She put in a solid ride that was well ahead of a trio of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB riders - Stephens, who was fourth 27 seconds behind the youngster, Veronica Ewers and Emily Newsom.

One-third of the field was comprised of riders from two teams - LUX-CTS p/b Specialized fielded five riders in the race against the clock, and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB with four riders. Four of the five LUX riders were eligible for the U23 division.

Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Thomas (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women 0:29:38
2Amber Neben (USA) 0:00:44
3Zoe Ta-Perez (USA) Lux Cycling 0:01:53
4Lauren Stephens (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 0:02:20
5Veronica Ewers (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 0:02:22
6Emily Newsom (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 0:02:23
7Lauren de Crescenzo (USA) Cinch Cycling 0:02:40
8Lily Williams (USA) Human Powered Health Women 0:02:55
9Emma Langley (USA) EF Education-TIBCO-SVB 0:02:57
10Austin Killips (USA) 0:03:02
11Alia Shafi (USA) 0:03:02
12Marisa Vandersteen Boaz (USA) 0:03:36
13Bethany Matsick (USA) 0:03:45
14Olivia Cummins (USA) 0:03:52
15Shayna Powless (USA) 0:04:03
16Meghan Henry (USA) 0:04:14
17Claudia Ferreira (USA) 0:04:14
18Kathryn Cumming (USA) 0:04:35
19Laurel Quinones (USA) 0:04:57
20Andrea Buttine (USA) 0:05:01
21Leah Thorvilson (USA) 0:05:02
22Betty Hasse (USA) 0:05:07
23Kathryn Aman (USA) 0:05:55
24Aubrey Drummond (USA) 0:06:13
25Cassidy Hickey (USA) 0:06:32
26Sara Youmans (USA) 0:06:37
DNSPaige Peters (USA)

Jackie Tyson
Jackie Tyson

Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).

