Leah Thomas wins US time trial national crown

Leah Thomas (Trek-Segafredo) scorched the 23.2km course and won the US women’s time trial national title. Four-time US time trial champion Amber Neben repeated as the silver medalist, 44 seconds off the winning pace of 29:38. A surprise among the 27 riders in the field was 20-year-old Zoe Ta-Perez (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized), who held on for the bronze.

Thomas was the only rider to go under the 30-minute mark for the full two laps along the banks of Melton Lake on a familiar 11.6km flat course. 2021 silver medalist Neben was the final rider on the course, but could not make up enough time.

Lauren Stephens (EF Education-TIBCO-SVB) recorded the fastest split time from the first of three waves of riders, clocking 15:54. Once the final wave took the course, the split time kept getting lower, with Thomas posting the only sub-15-minute lap, recording a time 19 seconds faster than Neben.

With her third-placed finish in the overall, 2Ta-Perez also took the U23 honours for women. She put in a solid ride that was well ahead of a trio of EF Education-TIBCO-SVB riders - Stephens, who was fourth 27 seconds behind the youngster, Veronica Ewers and Emily Newsom.

One-third of the field was comprised of riders from two teams - LUX-CTS p/b Specialized fielded five riders in the race against the clock, and EF Education-TIBCO-SVB with four riders. Four of the five LUX riders were eligible for the U23 division.