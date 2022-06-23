Craddock retains crown in men's US time trial championship
By Jackie Tyson published
Sheffield holds on to second and Simpson takes third
Lawson Craddock (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) won the elite men’s time trial title at USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships and retained the title he captured last year in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. Twenty-year-old Magnus Sheffield (Ineos Grenadiers) held the lead for most of the afternoon, but was eclipsed by Craddock on the final lap and settled for second place. George Simpson (Project Echelon Racing) secured the final spot on the men’s podium.
A total of 36 riders were split into five waves for the elite men’s time trial national title. The men used the same, flat 11.6km (7.2-mile) course as the women, completing three circuits for a total of 34.9km along the shores of Melton Lake, located 30 minutes west of Knoxville. By the time the final riders were finishing, the temperature gage had risen to 36 degrees Celsius (97 Fahrenheit).
Craddock fired on all pistons to record a winning time of 40:39. Sheffield finished just three seconds off that hot pace, and Simpson was a full 1:47 back. Three more Project Echelon Racing riders would follow their teammate in fourth through sixth places - Zach Gregg, Tyler Stites, and Stephen Vogel.
The defending champion completed his first lap just five seconds slower than Sheffield, who set the best time from the early wave, and while Human Powered Health’s Chad Haga had almost 32 seconds to make up to match Craddock’s time. By the second intermediate point, Craddock had reeled back two seconds to Sheffield, but Haga had dropped more than a minute and a half and was out of contention.
Simpson was in the hot seat with a time of 42:27 and held a solid advantage as riders from the next pair of waves crossed the finish, Samuel Boardman (L39ION of Los Angeles) 1:29 back and teammate Tyler Stites getting within 37 seconds. Then Sheffield rode the fastest first split by 41 seconds over Simpson and increased his lead to 1:15 by the second checkpoint. He held the hot seat as the favourites completed their three turns on the course.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
